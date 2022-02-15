3 top European teams add Chelsea forward Kai Havertz to their transfer wish list - Reports

Three of European football's top teams are reportedly interested in Chelsea forward Kai Havertz. Fichajes has reported that Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have all added the attacker to their transfer wishlist.

Havertz, 22, is coming off the back of a fine Club World Cup campaign with the Blues. The German scored twice in as many games as the Blues won the competition for the very first time. In the process, Havertz became the first player since Lionel Messi (2011) to score the winner in the Champions League final and the subsequent Club World Cup title match.

Kai Havertz @kaihavertz29 As a kid I watched these games with my family and could only dream of these moments… As a kid I watched these games with my family and could only dream of these moments… 💭 https://t.co/zneM42pr2l

His performances, especially in big games, hasn't gone unnoticed, as teams from outside the Premier League are keen to snap him up.

Atletico Madrid's interest in Havertz is attributed to the potential departure of Portuguese youngster Joao Felix, who is linked with a move to Barcelona. Diego Simeone's men are in need of attacking reinforcements, as the La Liga holders have looked like a shadow of their former selves this season.

Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, are bracing for the departure of Erling Haaland, who is likely to have a beeline for his services in the summer. Havertz is seen as a worthy replacement. It's reported that the German is also keen on the BvB project.

Then there is also interest from Bayern Munich, who are reportedly chasing the former Bayer Leverkusen attacker. With Thomas Muller reaching the twilight of his career, there is a need for a long-term replacement, and Havertz fits the mould. His stature and technical prowess match Muller's.

Chelsea need to keep hold of Kai Havertz

Despite the reported interest in Havertz, Chelsea would be remiss to let such a promising young talent depart. The Germany international perhaps hasn't enjoyed the kind of start to his Stamford Bridge career he would have expected. That's because he has been in and out of the starting lineup.

Havertz's first season at the club was hampered by COVID-19, with the forward not reaching full fitness after being infected at the start of his debut season. However, the towering German has turned up on big nights.

He scored the only goal of the game in the Champions League for Tuchel's men as they beat tournament favourites Manchester City. Havertz most recently won and took the decisive penalty as the Blues beat Brazilian outfit Palmeiras to claim the Club World Cup.

Havertz has much to give Chelsea. Stamford Bridge will reap the awards in the long run if they keep hold of the young German talent, who is only expected to get better.

