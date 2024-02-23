Arsenal and Chelsea battle to sign defender compared with John Stones: Reports

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have entered the race to sign Chelsea target Lewis Carroll from Aberdeen.

Carroll, 15, is one of Aberdeen's youth products and has often drawn comparisons with Manchester City star John Stones due to his style of play. Carroll is a tall presence, much like Stones, and also possesses the ability to play the ball out of the back.

Aberdeen plan to fast-track the teenager to the first team when he turns 16, when he will become eligible to sign his first professional contract. However, Chelsea have been tracking Carroll for a while.

They are building a core with promising young players. Carroll has the potential to be a part of the side for the foreseeable future. As per The Athletic, Arsenal have also entered the race for Carroll recently.

Several Premier League clubs have turned their attention toward Scotland to bring in youth talents. After Brexit, the rules don't allow clubs to bring in players from abroad before they turn 18.

Carroll, meanwhile, is yet to make a senior appearance for Aberdeen. In May 2023, he was named Aberdeen's academy talent of the month.

Arsenal and Chelsea lock horns for Lautaro Martinez

According to Fichajes, Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on signing Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan in the summer as they look to reinforce their attack.

Nicolas Jackson is too inexperienced to lead the Blues' attack. Gabriel Jesus, meanwhile has not shown his best goalscoring form for the Gunners this season. Both clubs reportedly reckon Martinez would be an upgrade.

The 26-year-old has 23 goals and five assists in 32 appearances across competitions this season. Since joining Inter in 2018, he has scored 125 goals and provided 41 assists in 270 appearances.

Martinez is contracted with the Nerrazzuri till 2026.. Transfermarkt values the Argentine at €110 million.