Arsenal fail with attempt to sign 28-year-old PSG star - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Leandro Paredes has reportedly rejected a summer move to Arsenal in favour of Juventus.

Paredes, who has two years left in his contract at the Parc des Princes, has recently been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 champions. After the arrival of Vitinha and Renato Sanches, the 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order.

Since arriving at PSG from Zenit Saint Petersburg for £34 million in the winter of 2019, the Argentine has won nine trophies at the club. Overall, he has registered three goals and ten assists in 117 games across competitions for the Christophe Galtier-managed outfit.

According to Sky Italy's Gianluca Di Marzio, Paredes has snubbed Arsenal's late advances in the ongoing transfer window, as he wants to honour his commitment with Juventus. The journalist also added that the Serie A giants are inching closer to finalising a deal with PSG worth up to £17 million for the services of the former Roma midfielder.

PSG have also parted ways with three other midfielders – Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera and Junior Dina Ebimbe – this summer, securing season-long loan deals to Roma, Athletic Bilbao and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's Gunners are in the market for a central midfielder, as Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny continue to recover from their respective injury. Ainsley Maitland-Niles is expected to depart on a permanent transfer this summer, as per Metro.

The Gunners, who are atop the Premier League standings after four games, have made five additions to their squad this summer. They have signed Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos.

Arsenal will next lock horns with Aston Villa at home on Wednesday (August 31), hoping to continue their perfect start to their league campaign.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal's pursuit of Youri Tielemans

Speaking in an interview with WettFreunde, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shed light on the Gunners' pursuit of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is in the final year of his deal. He said:

"Arsenal could sign him for next season on a free transfer in four months. That's why they have no intention of paying £35-40 million for Tielemans. Let's wait and see what Leicester will do."

Romano added:

"At the moment, there are no direct negotiations with an official offer. But I can confirm that the player has always been at the top of Arsenal's list."

Since arriving from Monaco for £32 million in 2019, Tielemans has helped Leicester win two trophies, including their first FA Cup. He has registered 24 goals and as many assists in 163 games across competitions for the Foxes.

