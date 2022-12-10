Arsenal leading race to sign Juventus superstar - Reports 

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, according to Italian news outlet Calcio Mercato.

The Serbian international is facing an uncertain future in Turin and could be on the move just a year after joining the Serie A giants. Vlahovic's 2022-23 season with the Bianconeri got derailed following an adductor problem that ruled him out of their last few games before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Before that, he scored seven goals in 15 games across the league and UEFA Champions League. However, his absence wasn't really felt, as Juventus continued to pick up wins.

The 22-year-old's problems continued in Qatar, where he played only 66 minutes for Serbia. Vlahovic did score in their 3-2 group-stage loss to Switzerland, which knocked his team out of knockout contention.

Even as Vlahovic prepares to return to Turin, his fitness problems remain, and Juventus are contemplating selling him, given their own financial woes.

The club is under investigation for financial wrongdoings and may need funds to settle that. The aforementioned report also says that Juventus, consequently, are open to selling a few players, including Vlahovic.

Arsenal have been linked with the Serb, having also expressed interest in signing Vlahovic in January after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left.

Vlahovic chose to join Juventus instead, but the Gunners are now back in the fray for his services and are lining up a budget of £50 million.

With Gabriel Jesus picking up an injury while on duty with Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Mikel Arteta's side could look to sign a new forward in the winter to plug the gap up front.

While Vlahovic could be a good option, his transfer value is much more than £50 million. So it will be interesting to see how Arsenal pull that off if their interest in the striker is genuine.

Arsenal looking to build on incredible first half of campaign

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup almost over, club football is set to resume in two weeks' time. Arsenal will look to build on the momentum from their impeccable first half of the 2022-23 season.

The Gunners are leading the Premier League with 37 points in 14 games, five ahead of second-placed Manchester City, having made their best start to a top-flight campaign.

They also cruised into the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League following a near-perfect group stage campaign as Arteta's side look determined to win a trophy this term. However, a lot of that will depend on whether the Gunners continue that form in the second half of the season.

