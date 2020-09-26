In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest on Lyon rejecting the Gunners' opening bid for Houssem Aouar, Arsenal being dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, and more.

Lyon reject Arsenal's opening bid for Houssem Aouar

Lyon have rejected Arsenal's opening bid of around £35 million for Houssem Aouar, according to reports. The 22-year-old Frenchman is one of Arsenal's top targets in the ongoing transfer window and is believed to have agreed personal terms with the Gunners on a five-year contract.

However, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas took to Twitter to inform the Gunners that the latter's opening offer for Aouar was too low and indicated that he is looking forward to the player staying with the Ligue 1 outfit for the ongoing season. Aulas said that Arsenal's bid for Aouar was too low, with the French outfit valuing the player at around €60 million (£54.8 million).

Aouar, along with Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey, remain Arsenal's top two targets in the current window, with the London club's manager Mikel Arteta keen to bolster his midfield. Arsenal are expected to come back with an improved offer for Aouar.

Aulas wrote on Twitter:

"For Houssem, Arsenal's bid is too far from his value. We are counting on him to play a great match in Lorient (on Sunday) and lead OL in the CL (Champions League) next year."

Aulas wrote on Twitter:

Arsenal dealt blow in Thomas Partey pursuit

Arsenal have been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Thomas Partey after Atletico Madrid managed a deal worth £49.5 million (£8.2 million loan fee + £41.3 million option to buy) for the transfer of Alvaro Morata to Juventus.

According to reports, Atletico needed to sell before they could invest in the transfer window. Now with the loan move of Morata and the potential money they would recoup from it, the Wanda Metropolitano side do not need to sell any of their other top players.

Los Rojiblancos are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira. However, they have rejected any offers from the Gunners regarding a potential swap deal involving Torreira and Partey as Atletico only want Torreira on loan.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Atletico are now firm in their stance and will hold out for the release clause of the player to be paid in full for any potential transfer of Partey. Romano said:

"About Partey, (Arsenal) have to pay (the release) clause or nothing – Atletico Madrid have this mentality. So, if you want Atletico Madrid players, you have to pay the clause, and Partey’s (is) €50m."

"So, at the moment, there are no negotiations because Atletico Madrid told Arsenal 'if you want the player, you have to pay'. But I think after selling Morata to Juventus, Atletico Madrid won’t sell any other top player, so we have to see what will happen with Thomas."

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Atletico are now firm in their stance and will hold out for the release clause of the player to be paid in full for any potential transfer of Partey.

Chelsea could be tempted to sell Jorginho if they land Declan Rice

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has been linked with a surprise move to Arsenal recently, and according to the Mirror, the Gunners could land the Italian as the Blues will be looking to balance their books if they manage to land Declan Rice.

Jorginho was close to a move to Manchester City before Chelsea beat the latter to the signature of the midfielder. Mikel Arteta is said to be an admirer of the Italian. The Gunners could be forced to look at alternatives because of Lyon's stance on Aouar and Atletico's on Partey.