Atletico Madrid unwilling to accept 23-year-old Barcelona star as part of swap deal for Yannick Carrasco - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Yannick Carrasco, but Atletico Madrid won't accept Ferran Torres or any other player in a swap deal.

As per SPORT, Barca offered Torres to Atletico Madrid in exchange for Carrasco. However, the Rojiblancos are unwilling to accept him or any other player and want €19 million for the Belgian winger.

Carrasco's contract with Atletico expires in the summer of 2024, so they could look to cash in on him in the summer. However, they won't accept anything less than €19 million from Barcelona. The Blaugrana will get preferential treatment in a potential deal due to a clause the two clubs agreed during Memphis Depay's transfer to Atletico in January.

Barca were willing to part ways with Torres to bring in Carrasco. The Spanish forward joined the Blaugrana from Manchester City in January 2022. While he started off decently, Torres hasn't made much of an impact, starting just 13 La Liga games this season. He has scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in 67 appearances for Barcelona. The 23-year-old's contract expires in 2027.

Carrasco, meanwhile, has been in good form for Atletico, playing as a left winger, wing-back or full-back this season. He has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 40 games across competitions.

Pep Guardiola hopes Lionel Messi gets big farewell at Barcelona

Barca legend Lionel Messi left in 2021, as they were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage rules. He joined Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal but is widely expected to leave in the summer.

The Blaugrana are working and hoping to bring Messi back to the club in the summer. Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola also hopes that the club is able to bring the Argentine back and give him a big farewell. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I’m a Barcelona fan, I’ve got my tickets (at Camp Nou), and I just hope that one day we can say goodbye to him as he deserves. He’s the greatest player of all time.

"In the last 12 years or so, Barcelona had a ‘boom’, and that wouldn’t have been possible without him. And I’m not talking about numbers, but rather his involvement in the play, his beauty, his efficiency, his efficiency, everything."

He added:

"I never would have thought that it would end as it did. I’m convinced that president (Joan) Laporta loves Leo, and since he left, he has said (Messi) deserves to have a farewell for the important figure that he is."

Messi, 35, scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists for Barca, helping them win numerous trophies at the Camp Nou. While a potential return to the Spanish club is on the cards, he has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and the MLS.

