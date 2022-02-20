Barcelona attacker could leave club at end of the season - Reports

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay could seek a move away from the club this summer. The Dutch forward is reportedly concerned about his role at the Blaugrana. According to Sport, Depay believes he could become a bit-part player under Xavi Hernandez due to incoming players in January.

The La Liga giants signed Adama Traore on loan till the end of the season from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ferran Torres from Manchester City for €55 million, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer from Arsenal. The trio are likely to form the core of the team's attack in the coming months, which could diminish Depay's playing time and importance at the club.

Depay joined the Blaugrana on a free transfer from Lyon last summer. He signed a two-year deal with the club. Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman was a massive fan of Depay's, and played a key role in bringing the former Manchester United star to the Camp Nou.

The Dutch striker enjoyed an impressive start to life at his new club, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in his first 14 La Liga games. However, the Blaugrana parted ways with Koeman in late November and appointed Xavi in his place.

Depay scored twice in Xavi's first two games in charge. However, he has made just one appearance across competitions since early December due to a hamstring and Achilles tendon injury.

The striker is expected to return to action shortly. He will be eager to prove his worth to Xavi and become a regular starter. However, reports suggest Depay could leave Barcelona if his game time diminishes in the coming months.

Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus are believed to be interested in the Dutch forward. They could sign him for a bargain price this summer, as he would have just one year remaining on his contract with the Blaugrana.

Xavi speaks on Memphis Depay ❝He is almost ready. If it's not tomorrow, it will be either against Napoli or Athletic❞Xavi speaks on Memphis Depay https://t.co/DRTCifqhPX

Barcelona could be open to the prospect of selling Memphis Depay

Despite Memphis Depay's impressive start to life at Barcelona, the club are unlikely to stand in his way if he leaves this summer. The Blaugrana will need to sell some of their star players to make new signings at the end of the season.

Philippe Coutinho joined Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona till the end of the season in January. The Brazilian is expected to secure a permanent move away from the club this summer.

Meanwhile, Miralem Pjanic endured a torrid debut campaign with the Blaugrana last season. The 31-year-old joined Turkish club Besiktas on a season-long loan deal last summer. He is also expected to leave the Camp Nou this summer.

French forward Ousmane Dembele's contract with Barcelona is set to expire at the end of the season. The 24-year-old is widely expected to run down his contract after he was asked to take a wage cut in his new deal.

— @mundodeportivo Although he hasn't played in over a month, Memphis Depay is still Barcelona's top scorer. He's only played 2 out of the last 13 matches. Although he hasn't played in over a month, Memphis Depay is still Barcelona's top scorer. He's only played 2 out of the last 13 matches.— @mundodeportivo https://t.co/fKNrtINdMK

The potential departures of Dembele, Coutinho, Pjanic and Depay could help the Blaugrana raise funds to sign some of their top transfer targets. They are keen to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, who is likely to cost over €100 million.

