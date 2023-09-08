Barcelona coach Xavi wants Joan Cancelo to correct worrying tendency shown in otherwise impressive debut: Reports

Joao Cancelo made his debut for Barcelona in the 2-1 La Liga against Osasuna last weekend before the international break. Cancelo came on as a substitute for captain Ssergi Roberto, and the difference in quality was there for all to see.

Roberto is a reliable player, but Cancelo has the quality at right-back to take it to the next level, something Barcelona need to compete consistently at the top. The right-back position has worried Barca coach Xavi for a while, with the Spanish tactician trying to slot in several players in the position but with mixed success.

Sergi Roberto, Sergino Dest, Hector Bellerín, Dani Alves, Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo have all taken turns to fill in at right-back slot, which continues to be a problem area for Barca. With Cancelo's arrival, it's now expected to be an area of reassurance for Xavi.

Nevertheless, a report from El Nacional will have Barca fans worried. The Spanish outlet claim that while Xavi is happy with Cancelo's overall performance, the Spaniard is worried about one aspect of the Portuguese full-back's game.

Having spent most of his last few years at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, Cancelo has a tendency to leave the side of the pitch and venture to the centre. He was specifically asked to do that by Guardiola at City, as is the position and purpose of an inverted full-back.

It seems that Cancelo learned his job a litte too well and is still instinctively continuing his old habits. It's difficult to blame him as well, as the player has elevated to one of the world's best full-backs by donning that role.

However, that's worrisome for Xavi, who's unhappy with the movement of the player. It's reported that the former Barca captain wants Cancelo to hug the touchline and overlap and defend as a regular ball-playing full-back instead.

It will be an interesting development to watch as Cancelo, under Guardiola, often moved centre to add weight to midfield, something Xavi is also fond of.

Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix make last-minute moves to Barcelona

The Blaugrana continue to struggle financially, as they had a difficult summer once again to adjust and reorganise their wage books. Several players leaving meant that new faces came into the squad.

It took Barcelona a lot of financial restructuring to on-board and register new players for the season. It meant that they also had to make some last-minute moves to complete the squad.

Two players who joined Barcelona on deadline day were Joao Cancelo from Manchester City (loan) and Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid (loan). It will be interesting to see how they reshape the team and if at all Barca go on purchase them next summer on a permanent basis.