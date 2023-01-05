Barcelona facing stiff competition from Napoli in race to sign Chelsea star - Reports 

According to Evening Standard, Napoli are leading Barcelona in the race for Chelsea star Jorginho. The midfielder is in the final six months of his contract with the Blues.

He's free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs. The Italian, though, prefers to remain at Stamford Bridge. The player is currently on a deal that sees him earn £120,000 per week. Jorginho wants a slight increase and get a new deal done for around £150,000 per week. He's still negotiating with the Blues about the proposed new salary, but both sides are yet to reach an agreement.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are looking to reinforce their midfield. Serio Busquets is in the final year of his contract, and the legendary midfielder's future is uncertain. Jorginho could be available as a free agent in the summer, which would fit the Blaugrana's plans.

Sporting director Mateu Alemany prefers signing players on free transfers due to the club's financial woes. Jorginho could serve as a like-for-like replacement for Busquets. Manager Xavi Hernandez, though, prefers Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi.

Napoli, meanwhile, are also monitoring Jorginho's situation. The Italian spent a considerable amount of time at the Serie A club, making 160 appearances.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK The time Jorginho won 4 trophies in the space of a few months. The time Jorginho won 4 trophies in the space of a few months. 🏆🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/8kkn6PDyCY

Jorginho has been key for the Blues since arriving in 2018. He has made 209 appearances for the west London side, scoring 29 goals and providing nine assists.

Chelsea star Jorginho's agent reacts to client's Barcelona and Napoli transfer links

Jorginho - Premier League

Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has denied claims that he has had a discussion about his client's potential transfer to Barcelona.

Santos added that the player's camp would be flattered by Napoli's interest, as the Serie A side holds a special place in Jorginho's heart. Santos, though, reaffirmed that their first priority is to sign an extension with the Blues. He indicated that all parties involved are working to get it done.

He told TMW (via Barca Universal):

“We’ve received a proposal from Chelsea to sign a new contract, so it’s our priority to discuss with Chelsea. Napoli interest? We’d be happy of their interest; it’s a special club for Jorginho, but there’s nothing as of now.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“Napoli interest? We’d be happy of their interest, it’s a special club for Jorginho but there’s nothing as of now”. Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos: “We’ve received a proposal from Chelsea to sign a new contract so it’s our priority to discuss with Chelsea”, tells TMW.“Napoli interest? We’d be happy of their interest, it’s a special club for Jorginho but there’s nothing as of now”. Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos: “We’ve received a proposal from Chelsea to sign a new contract so it’s our priority to discuss with Chelsea”, tells TMW. 🚨🔵 #CFC“Napoli interest? We’d be happy of their interest, it’s a special club for Jorginho but there’s nothing as of now”. https://t.co/usd102NrpM

The 31-year-old has made 21 appearances across competitions for the Blues this season, scoring thrice.

Poll : 0 votes