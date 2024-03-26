Barcelona given boost ahead of PSG UCL clash as star man returns to first-team training after injury layoff: Reports

Barcelona striker Ferran Torres could reportedly be available for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal with PSG next month.

Torres, 24, has 11 goals and four assists in 32 games across competitions this season but has missed the last nine games due to a hamstring injury. During the ongoing international break, the striker returned to training.

As per MARCA (via Barca Universal), Torres participated in team drills and is expected to feature against Las Palmas in La Liga on Saturday (March 30). Xavi's side travel to the Parc des Princes for the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on April 10.

Torres has scored three times in six Champions League group-stage games this season but missed the Round-of-16 win over Napoli due to his hamstring injury sustained in January.

The Spaniard sustained his current injury in the 1-0 La Liga home win over Osasuna on January 31, playing only seven minutes. The reigning La Liga champions have fared well in Torres' absence - going unbeaten in their last 10 games across competitions - winning seven.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona have been in good form recently.

Barcelona have had a stuttering campaign, especially since the start of the year, after a bright start.

Xavi's side lost 4-1 to Real Madrid in the Supercopa Espana final in January, squandering an opportunity to defend the title and also win their first of the season. Barca returned home and slumped to a 4-2 extra time defeat at Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

That was immediately followed by a 5-3 humbling in La Liga against Villarreal at home, leading to manager Xavi announcing his departure at the end of the season.

However, since then, the Blaugrana have won unbeaten - as mentioned above - in 10 games across competitions. Following the ongoing international break, they return to action at home to Las Palmas in La Liga on March 30.