Barcelona keeping tabs on 3 defenders after completing Robert Lewandowski transfer - Reports

Barcelona are looking to shore up their defence after wrapping up two signings in attack, according to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo.

They confirmed agreements with Raphinha from Leeds United and Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich after weeks of speculations.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Lewandowski asked Bayern to leave also on Friday - he will jlin Barcelona during the weekend. Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, here we go! FC Bayern have just told Barça that they have accepted final proposal. Agreement finally in place between all parties.Lewandowski asked Bayern to leave also on Friday - he will jlin Barcelona during the weekend. Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, here we go! FC Bayern have just told Barça that they have accepted final proposal. Agreement finally in place between all parties. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCBLewandowski asked Bayern to leave also on Friday - he will jlin Barcelona during the weekend. 🇵🇱 https://t.co/nmodHuNscw

Now, attention turns towards their defence, where Xavi's team are looking to add three new defenders - Jules Kounde, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

Wanted by Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, Kounde is a man in demand but has his heart set on Barcelona. Xavi feels the Frenchman could provide him with options.

He's currently in Beverly Hills enjoying his summer vacation while also taking some time to recover from a pubalgia injury that forced him to undergo surgery after the UEFA Nations League.

Azpilicueta, meanwhile, is also on the Blaugrana's radar, as the Spaniard faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge and could arrive at the Camp Nou. He's an experienced defender who could bolster their options in the right-back position and also be a backup for Jordi Alba.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz Having closed the signings of Raphinha and Lewandowski, Barcelona will now focus on improving the defence with Koundé and Azpilicueta being the primary targets. There is optimism in both cases.



• Koundé is determined to join Barça.

#FCB x



Via (🟢): Having closed the signings of Raphinha and Lewandowski, Barcelona will now focus on improving the defence with Koundé and Azpilicueta being the primary targets. There is optimism in both cases.• Koundé is determined to join Barça.Via (🟢): @martinezferran [md] ❗️Having closed the signings of Raphinha and Lewandowski, Barcelona will now focus on improving the defence with Koundé and Azpilicueta being the primary targets. There is optimism in both cases.• Koundé is determined to join Barça.#FCB 🇫🇷 x 🇪🇸Via (🟢): @martinezferran [md]

The Spaniard can operate from the left side of defence, but Barcelona are looking at Marcos Alonso, who could provide Alba with some competition for places. However, right now, Azpilicueta is their priority.

With Dani Alves cutting his second stint short, there's a need for a talismanic full-back on the right, and the Chelsea captain is on their agenda.

He's currently in the United States with the rest of the Blues' first team. The west London side have informed him that he'll be sold if a suitable offer comes by, although Chelsea are looking for a replacement first.

Barcelona in the US for their pre-season

The Blaugrana kickstarted their pre-season with a 1-1 draw against third-tier team Olot on Wednesday, but their real challenge now starts in the United States.

Xavi's team will face Inter Miami, Real Madrid, Juventus and New York Red Bulls over the next two weeks in the country. On their return to Barcelona, they're scheduled to play UNAM and Manchester City in August.

It's a hectic schedule before their La Liga curtain-raiser on August 13. However, it'll give Xavi plenty of chances to experiment with new formations and integrate the new players.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far