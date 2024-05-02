Barcelona and La Liga giants keen on summer move for USMNT star - Reports

According to Diario De Sevilla, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are keen on signing USMNT international Johnny Cardoso in the summer transfer window.

The defensive midfielder plies his trade for La Liga side Real Betis. Cardoso, 22, is of Brazilian-American background but pursues his international career with the USMNT, making 11 appearances.

Cardozo arrived in Spanis football in January and has made 14 appearances for Betis. However, he's already attracting the eyeballs of top Spanish clubs, including Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

As per the aforementioned report, the two La Liga giants could get into a bidding war for the defensive midfielder in the summer. Cardoso reportedly has a release clause of €80 million in his contract. However, Betis would be willing to let the player go if they receive an offer of around €30 million, as per GOAL.

Apart from Cardoso, Barca have been linked with other defensive midfielders as well. Martin Zubimendi, the club's longstanding target, is yet again linked with a transfer to Azulgrana.

Barcelona eye Joshua Kimmich to reinforce midfield

It's no secret that Barcelona are looking to bolster their midfield, especially the pivot position in the summer. Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has emerged as an option for the club (as per Barca News).

While Kimmich often operates as a right-back, the German started his career as a midfielder and is one of the best in the world in the role. The 29-year-old has made 39 appearances across competitions for the Bavarians this season, scoring twice and providing 10 assists.

Kimmich, though, will be out of contract at Bayern next season. Transfermarkt values the Germany international at an estimated €60 million. Azulgrana are reportedly exploring possibilities of adding Kimmich to their ranks in the summer transfer window.

Xavi's side are interested in adding a pivot to their ranks. They haven't adequately replaced Sergio Busquets yet, as Ilkay Gunodgan is of a different profile.