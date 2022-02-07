Barcelona look to make summer move for Gerard Pique's replacement - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Ajax's Lisandro Martinez this summer. The Blaugrana view Martinez as the ideal replacement for their veteran defender Gerard Pique.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are keen to sign a long-term replacement for Pique. At 35, the Spaniard is in the twilight of his career. Pique has established himself as a club legend at the Camp Nou, but has been unable to produce the goods consistently of late.

Meanwhile, Martinez joined Ajax in the summer of 2019 from Argentine club Defensa y Justicia. The 24-year-old immediately became a regular starter for the Dutch club.

He has made over 100 appearances for Ajax across competitions, contributing six goals. He helped them win the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup last season. The Argentine averages 1.9 tackles, 1,7 interceptions and 3.1 clearances per game in the Eredivisie. He is widely expected to make a move to one of Europe's top clubs in the near future.

Barcelona have been linked with many defenders recently. According to El Chiringuito TV, they could sign Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta on a free transfer this summer.

The club bolstered their attack during the January transfer window, signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City, Adama Traore on loan from Wolves, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal.

Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez is keen to strengthen his side's defence. The club has linked with a move for Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt, but could struggle to raise the funds required to sign the Dutchman. The Bianconeri are likely to demand a fee in the region of €100 million for De Ligt.

The club are, therefore, likely to target Ajax's Martinez, as the 24-year-old is a cheaper alternative to De Ligt.

Barcelona could drop their interest in Lisandro Martinez and sign Jules Kounde

According to Sport.es, Xavi is a massive fan of Sevilla's Jules Kounde. The Blaugrana are reportedly set to join Chelsea in the race to sign the Frenchman next summer.

Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for Kounde last summer, but reportedly refused to match Sevilla's €80 million asking price for the 23-year-old. The Blues are expected to resume their pursuit of Kounde next summer, though.

Barcelona could struggle to compete with Chelsea for the signature of Kounde due to their financial woes unless they part ways with some of their star players. Ousmane Dembele's contract with the club expires this season, and he is widely expected to leave as a free agent.

Miralem Pjanic is currently on loan with Besiktas, and is expected to be sold in the summer. Philippe Coutinho joined Aston Villa on loan till the end of the season during the January transfer window.

(via @SPORT) Barcelona boss Xavi has requested the signing of Jules Koundé. In addition to a top-notch striker, the coach considers that signing a world class centre-back. #FCB (via @SPORT) 🚨 Barcelona boss Xavi has requested the signing of Jules Koundé 🇫🇷. In addition to a top-notch striker, the coach considers that signing a world class centre-back. #FCB #SevillaFC (via @SPORT)

Luuk de Jong and Martin Braithwaite have failed to produce the goods for Barcelona since joining the club. They are set to fall down the pecking order following the arrival of Traore, Torres and Aubameyang. The duo are, therefore, expected to leave the Camp Nou at the end of the season.

The Blaugrana could drop their interest in Martinez and attempt to sign Kounde if they can raise the funds required to sign the Frenchman.

