Barcelona manager Xavi wants to bring long-term Chelsea target to Camp Nou this summer - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is reportedly eager to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer. The Blaugrana could face stiff competition from Chelsea for the Frenchman's signature, as the Premier League giants have had a long-standing interest in Kounde.

According to Sport, Barcelona are keen to sign a replacement for their veteran defender Gerard Pique. At 35, the Spaniard is in the twilight of his career. Pique is a club legend at Barcelona, but has been unable to maintain consistency in recent years. Xavi views Kounde as the ideal replacement for his former teammate.

Kounde joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth €25 million. The 23-year-old immediately became a first-team regular. He helped Sevilla win the Europa League during the 2019-20 campaign.

The defender grew from strength to strength during his second season with the Spanish club. Kounde made 49 appearances across competitions last season, scoring four goals. His impressive performances earned him a place in Didier Deschamps' France squad for Euro 2020.

The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer, but the move failed to materialise. The Blues were reportedly unwilling to match Sevilla's €80 million valuation of the defender. Reports have suggested Chelsea are likely to resume their pursuit of Kounde this summer, but are set to face competition from Barcelona.

The Blaugrana bolstered their attack during the January transfer window. They signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City in a deal worth €55 million, Adama Traore on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer.

Xavi is keen to bolster his side's defence, and is reportedly a massive fan of Kounde.

Barcelona could pursue alternate options if they fail to sign Jules Kounde

Barcelona could struggle to compete with Chelsea for the services of Jules Kounde, owing to their precarious financial situation. The Blaugrana are facing debts totalling up to €1.35 billion, and could struggle to meet Sevilla's €80 million asking price for Kounde.

In that case, they could switch their focus to Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta. According to The Sun, Barcelona are set to offer the Spaniard a three-year contract this summer. Azpilicueta's current deal with Chelsea expires at the end of the season.

Azpilicueta has made over 450 appearances for Chelsea during his nine-and-a-half year stint with the club. The 32-year-old has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, an EFL Cup, a Champions League and two Europa League titles. His experience, versatility and leadership make him an ideal replacement for Pique at Barcelona.

