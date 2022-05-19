×
Create
Notifications

Barcelona could offer Sergino Dest in swap deal to sign 'primary target' with €90 million release clause - Reports 

The Blaugrana are looking to strengthen their defence this summer.
The Blaugrana are looking to strengthen their defence this summer.
Sachin Bhat
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 19, 2022 12:04 AM IST
Rumors

Barcelona could be making a swap deal for Sevilla star Jules Kounde, with Sergino Dest heading in the opposite direction. That is as per Mundo Deportivo via Barca Universal.

Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo's cover page on May 18 said that the Blaugrana have made the French centre-back their primary transfer objective for the summer.

Joining the Rojiblancos from Bordeaux in 2019, Kounde has made a meteoric rise to prominence and has been coveted by some of the top European sides. Chelsea were leading the race to sign him last summer, but the move collapsed at the eleventh hour. However, the Blues are back in the fray for his signature.

'OBJETIVO KOUNDÉ'en nuestra portada de este miércoles 🗞️mundodeportivo.com/actualidad/202… https://t.co/rlOPiYAhYV

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, defensive reinforcements are needed, so Chelsea have reignited their interest in Kounde.

Barcelona are rivalling their pursuit by joining the race, as coach Xavi wants another world-class defender after the club successfully reached an agreement to sign Christensen on a Bosman.

However, Kounde's arrival won't be as easy. The Frenchman has a release clause of €90 million in his contract with Sevilla, a figure Barcelona could struggle to meet.

🔄 (KOUNDÉ): Jules Koundé is Barcelona's desired centre-back.• He is the clear objective for both Xavi and the sports sector. A possible deal is not ruled out.• It will be expensive but player swaps are possible.#FCB 🇫🇷Via: @RogerTorello [md] https://t.co/69eg02nITB

To circumvent this financial challenge, the Blaugrana are now looking to offer Dest in return, with hopes that their Andalusian counterparts will agree on an offer of lower value. However, that could amount to nothing if Chelsea are able to activate Kounde's release clause, which will allow them to prise him away to west London.

Barcelona have started rebuilding already

The 2021-22 season isn't officially over yet, but it looks like Barcelona have already started rebuilding their squad for next season following a disappointing campaign.

For the second time in the last three years, the Blaugrana are set to finish without a trophy. However, there's hope for the future, given the improvements under coach Xavi.

A massive clearout is expected, with Samuel Umtiti, Frenkie de Jong, Clement Lenglet, Sergino Dest and Ousmane Dembele all facing uncertain futures at the Camp Nou.

Also Read Article Continues below

Speaking of new arrivals, Robert Lewandowski has been heavily linked with them of late (per BarcaBlaugranes), with Kounde and Leeds United star Raphinha also supposedly on their radar. Either way, it's going to be a busy summer ahead for the club.

Edited by Bhargav
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी