Barcelona open to selling 23-year-old attacker this summer amid Premier League interest - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly open to selling forward Ferran Torres in the summer.

The 23-year-old has started just 15 games across competitions for the Blaugrana this season. He has scored six goals and provided two assists in 36 appearances. The Spaniard has fallen behind the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele in the pecking order at the Camp Nou.

As per SPORT, Barcelona could look to sell the forward in the summer, hoping to retrieve some of the transfer fees they paid for him. The Spanish giants signed Torres from Manchester City for €55 million in January 2022. He has since scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 62 games for the club.

As per Calciomercatoweb, Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Torres. While his contract with Barcelona ends in 2027, the Blaugrana's willingness to sell the Spaniard could make things easier for Spurs if they pursue him.

Tottenham have a good front four but need more reinforcements in attack. Arnaut Danjuma is expected to return to Villarreal after his loan spell, while Lucas Moura is expected to leave as a free agent in the summer. Hence, they could look to bring in Torres, who registered nine goals and three assists in 28 Premier League games with Manchester City.

However, as per SPORT, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are also monitoring Torres' situation.

Barcelona manager Xavi wary of Girona challenge in La Liga

La Liga leaders Barcelona host 11th-placed Girona on Monday (April 10). With a win, Xavi's side will go 15 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who lost to Villarreal at home on Saturday (April 8).

Barca are coming off four league wins on the trot. Girona, meanwhile, have won just two of their previous five, but they won their last outing against Espanyol. Speaking about the Blanquivermells ahead of the clash on Monday, Xavi said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"For us, it was already a very important game, but after the Madrid loss we can move 15 points ahead with 30 to play for. We have a great opportunity. We can’t fail. We want to be champions, and it would give us a very important margin."

He added:

"There are 10 games to go. It will be a difficult game against Girona. They know what they do with the ball and without it they are a compact and solid team. It will cost us for sure, but we are motivated."

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-0 win for Barcelona in January, with Pedri scoring the winner.

