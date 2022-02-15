Barcelona in 'open' three-horse race to sign 24-year-old defender - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to join the race to sign Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui. The Morocco international has attracted attention from many of Europe's top clubs, thanks to his recent performances for the Eredivisie giants.

According to Patrick Berger, the Blaugrana could face competition from Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla for the services of Mazraoui. The 24year-old's contract with Ajax expires at the end of season. Reports suggest that the defender could run down his contract and become a free agent in the summer.

"Borussia Dortmund are very interested in signing Noussair Mazraoui. Concrete talks with his agent Mino Raiola. The full-back gonna leave Ajax Amsterdam as a free agent in the summer. Next to Borussia Dortmund the Spanish top clubs FC Sevilla and FC Barcelona are interested too. Open race," tweeted Berger.

Mazraoui rose through the ranks at Ajax before making his senior debut for them in 2018-19. The 24-year-old has gone on to make 127 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring ten goals. He has helped Ajax win two Eredivise titles and as many KNVB Cups.

The player has enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign thus far, scoring five goals in 25 appearances across competitions. His performances have helped propel Ajax to top spot in the Eredivisie table, five points ahead of second-placed PSV Eindhoven.

Mazraoui also helped Ajax finish top of Group C in the Champions League. Erik Ten Haag's side won all six of their group games, and will now face Benfica for a place in the last eight.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are keen to sign a new right-back this summer. Sergino Dest joined the Blaugrana from Ajax last summer, but the 21-year-old has endured an up-and-down season at the Camp Nou.

Furthermore, the Blaugrana are bracing for the potential departure of Sergi Roberto at the end of the season. The Spaniard's contract with the club expires this summer.

Barcelona could sign Arsenal loanee Hector Bellerin this summer

Arsenal star Hector Bellerin joined Real Betis on a season-long loan deal last summer. The La Liga club, though, do not have the option to buy the player after the end of his loan spell. Barcelona could, therefore, attempt to sign the 26-year-old.

Bellerin was a part of the Blaugrana's La Masia academy before leaving for Arsenal's youth academy in 2011 at the age of 16. The Spaniard evolved into one of the best right-backs in the Premier League during his time with the Gunners. He was voted to the PFA Team of the Year in 2015-16. Bellerin helped Arsenal win three FA Cups.

His progress at Arsenal, though, was hampered by a serious knee injury. The right-back could not rediscover his form, and opted to return to Spain last summer. He has made 22 appearances across competitions for Manuel Pellegrini's side this season. Bellerin has helped the club climb to third place in the La Liga table, four points ahead of the fourth-placed Blaugrana.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC #Betis #DeadlineDay Real Betis are finally closing the deal for Hector Bellerin after medical completed today. Salary issues to be resolved with La Liga. Arsenal are now hopeful too. 🟢 @MatteMoretto Real Betis are finally closing the deal for Hector Bellerin after medical completed today. Salary issues to be resolved with La Liga. Arsenal are now hopeful too. 🟢 @MatteMoretto #AFC #Betis #DeadlineDay

Xavi Hernandez's side could attempt to sign Bellerin once he returns to Arsenal after his loan spell with Betis. The 26-year-old could prove to be a better option than Mazraoui due to his experience of playing in the Premier League and Champions League with the Gunners.

