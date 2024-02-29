Barcelona plan to revamp full-back positions this summer; Atletico Madrid defender emerges as transfer target: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly contemplating a move for Atletico Madrid full-back Mario Hermoso with the impending departures of Marcos Alonso and Sergi Roberto.

Alonso, 33, is surplus to requirements, having made just seven appearances across competitions this season, starting four times. He has missed 19 games due to a back injury.

Overall, the former Chelsea man has made just 44 appearances since arriving in the summer of 2022, scoring thrice. With his contract running out in the summer, Alonso is likely on his way out.

Meanwhile, the veteran Roberto has three goals and an assist in 14 games across competitions this season, starting eight times. The Spaniard reportedly has interest from the Middle East and the MLS.

To address the gaps in the full-back area, Barca are eyeing Hermoso (as per Barca Universal), who's set to become a free agent at the end of the season. The Spaniard is versatile enough to play both full-back and centre-back, which makes him an enticing option for the Blaugrana.

Other potential options are the on-loan Mexican Julian Araujo, who's at Las Palmas, and Alex Valle, who's on loan at Levante.

What's next for Barcelona?

FC Barcelona

Barcelona are in the midst of an indifferent campaign. Having lost to Real Madrid in the Supercopa Espana final and exiting the Copa del Rey in the quarterfinal, Xavi's side trail Los Blancos (65) by eight points in the La Liga title race.

With 12 games to go in the season, time is running out for the reigning league champions to overhaul the deficit as they seek a title defence. However, their recent form is promising - six games unbeaten across competitions - winning four.

Following a 4-0 La Liga home win over Getafe at the weekend, Barca are next in action at Athletic Bilbao in the league on Sunday (March 3). They then take on Mallorca at home on March 8 before welcoming Napoli four days later for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. The first leg finished 1-1 in Naples last week.