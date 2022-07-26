Barcelona prepare to reduce asking price for 23-year-old as 6 clubs declare interest - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly open to reducing their asking price for Spanish defender Oscar Mingueza.

According to Sport, the Blaugrana initially valued Mingueza, whose deal runs out in 2023, at €5 million. However, they could reduce the asking price for the 23-year-old, with as many as six clubs reported to be interested in the player.

The clubs in question, as per Barca Universal, are RC Celta Vigo, Real Valladolid, Getafe CF, Galatasaray, AEK Athens and TSG Hoffenheim. The report adds that Mingueza would prefer to remain in Spain, making the first three teams more likely destinations.

The Spaniard rose through the ranks at Barcelona after joining their youth team in 2014. He made it to the first team during the 2020-21 season, putting in some impressive displays under former manager Ronald Koeman.

Versatile to play as centre-back or right-back, Mingueza made 39 appearances across competitions during his debut senior campaign. He capped off a decent season by winning the Copa del Rey. However, Xavi Hernandez's arrival in the dugout saw his game time drastically fall. He played just 27 times across competitions last season, starting only 14 games.

As per the aforementioned Barca Universal report, Xavi has already communicated to Mingueza that he's surplus to requirements. Mingueza was also left out of the Blaugrana's squad for their pre-season tour of the United States of America, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona inch closer to signing Jules Kounde from Sevilla

Barcelona have had a busy summer despite many questioning their ability to pull off deals given the massive debt they find themselves in.

The Blaugrana have made two marquee signings - Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. They have also added two decent free transfer signings - Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen.

Xavi's side are now keen to land Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde. The Frenchman was linked with Chelsea last summer, with the interest reportedly resurfacing once again in the ongoing transfer window.

However, Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Blaugrana are 'close' to signing Kounde. He added that Chelsea are already mulling other options, despite submitting a bid for Kounde much before the Spanish giants. Romano also says that the Blaugrana have agreed personal terms with Kounde.

