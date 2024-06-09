  • home icon
  • Barcelona and PSG dealt blow as transfer target set to remain at current club despite exit rumours - Reports

Barcelona and PSG dealt blow as transfer target set to remain at current club despite exit rumours - Reports

By Bhargav
Modified Jun 09, 2024 16:44 GMT
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi (left) and Barcelona president Joan Laporta
Napoli attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - a Barcelona and PSG target - is reportedly set to stay on with the Partenopei. The 22-year-old has been with the Serie A side since 2022.

Since arriving from Dinamo Batumi in the summer of 2022, Kvaratskhelia has been a key first-team regular for the Partenopei, playing a major role in their Serie A triumph. The Georgia international bagged 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 games as Napoli won their first league title in more than three decades.

Having ended his debut campaign at the Stadio Diego Maradona with 14 goals and 17 assists in 43 games across competitions, the Barcelona and PSG target had a quieter 2023-24 campaign.

He contributed 11 goals and nine assists in 45 games across competitions as the Partenopei finished a lowly 10th in the league. They crashed out in the Round of 16 in the Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italian and UEFA Champions League, ending the season trophyless.

Despite being contracted with the side till 2027, Kvaratskhelia has been the subject of interest from several sides. However, the Partenopei are set to ward off potential suitors, as Gazzetta dello Sport (via TBR) has reported that both parties are close to agreeing an extension, which could have a release clause as well.

PSG knocked out Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals

PSG boss Luis Enrique
PSG knocked Barcelona out of this season's quarterfinals but had to do it the hard way. Following a 3-2 home defeat in the first leg, the Parisians fell behind early in the return.

However, a Ronald Araujo red card changed the complexion of the game as the Parisians made their numerical superiority count by scoring four unnswered goals to barge into the last-eight.

Former Barca player Ousmane Dembele commenced the comeback in the 40th minute before Vitinha put the visitors on level terms on aggregate nine minutes after the break.

Kylian Mbappe put the Parisians ahead from the spot just after the hour mark before he made sure of the result a minute from time.

