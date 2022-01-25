Barcelona star not keen on PSG move but could reevaluate situation later - Reports

Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen is keen to stay at Camp Nou despite links with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, he could reevaluate his situation later, according to Sky Deutschland.

Ter Stegen has been Barcelona's undisputed number 1 since he joined them from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014. However, his recent performances have been concerning, prompting Blaugrana president Joan Laporta to look for a new goalkeeper.

Laporta has reportedly identified PSG shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma as an ideal replacement for Ter Stegen. There have been suggestions that the Blaugrana are looking to offer the 29-year-old in a straight swap deal for the Italian.

However, Ter Stegen is currently not considering a move to PSG .as he is keen to stay at Camp Nou, according to the aforementioned source. However, the former Borussia Monchengladbach custodian is also keeping an eye on his club's transfer plans.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal Update ter Stegen: A swap deal with #Donnarumma is definitely no topic for the player. A move to @PSG_inside is not his plan. He wants to stay at #Barcelona and doesn’t want to leave the club in summer. But he is keeping an eye about the transfer plans of the club. @SkySportNews Update ter Stegen: A swap deal with #Donnarumma is definitely no topic for the player. A move to @PSG_inside is not his plan. He wants to stay at #Barcelona and doesn’t want to leave the club in summer. But he is keeping an eye about the transfer plans of the club. @SkySportNews

Ter Stegen could, thus, make a decision on his future depending on the Blaugrana's plans for the future. It remains to be seen if the goalkeeper puts an end to his eight-year association with the Spanish club this summer.

Meanwhile, Donnarumma has reportedly given the green light for a switch to Xavi's side. The 22-year-old only joined PSG on a five-year deal last summer, but is already considering a move away from the club.

Donnarumma has not been able to establish himself as the undisputed number 1 in Mauricio Pochettino's team due to competition from Keylor Navas. The shot-stopper is reportedly disappointed with his situation in Paris.

The Italy international is also excited by the prospect of playing for Barcelona. However, it remains to be seen if the Parisians will sanction a move after only acquiring him last summer.

How has Ter Stegen and Donnarumma fared for Barcelona and PSG respectively?

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has made 27 appearances across competitions for Xavi's side so far this season. The Germany international has kept eight clean sheets during this period.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, meanwhile, has seen his playing time restricted due to Keylor Navas' presence in the PSG squad. The 22-year-old goalkeeper has played nine Ligue 1 games and three in the Champions League for Mauricio Pochettino's team this campaign.

Also Read Article Continues below

With Barcelona looking to offer Ter Stegen in a straight swap deal for Donnarumma, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the two goalkeepers.

Edited by Bhargav