Barcelona sued by intermediary agent for alleged non-payment of €3 million commission in deal for star defender: Reports

Barcelona have been reportedly sued by the intermediary agent who helped bring in defender Jules Kounde. The Frenchman had arrived from Sevilla three summers ago in a deal that was reportedy worth €50 million.

Now a key player under new boss Hansi Flick, the 26-year-old Kounde has made 124 appearances across competitions for the Spanish giants, contributing six goals and 17 assists. That includes three goals and seven assists in 36 appearances across competitions this season.

Two of those goals and three assists have come in 23 outings in La Liga, where the Blaugrana are third in the standings, two points behind leaders Real Madrid (50).

As reported by Jijantes FC (via Barca Blaugranes), Issac T. Lopez, an intermediary and football agent, has filed a lawsuit against Barca for alleged non-payment of commission worth €3 million. The negotiations date back to August 2021 where Lopez's services were sought to lure in Kounde amid interest from Chelsea.

As per the said lawsuit detailing Lopez's role in bringing Kounde to Barca, a deal that was announced in July 2022:

“FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta asked him, due to his good relationship with Monchi, to intervene on behalf of Barcelona” through the “economic levers”

The lawsuit further describes Lopez's role as:

“an essential and determining role in the negotiation and subsequent acquisition of Jules Kounde by FC Barcelona.”

Meanwhile, Barca are coming off a 4-1 La Liga win at Sevilla at the weekend.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barca boss Hansi Flick

Barcelona are in the midst of a decent season under Hansi Flick, who arrived at the Camp Nou helm in the summer to replace the legendary Xavier Hernandez.

The former Bayern Munich and Germany tactician has kept his side in title contention in multiple competitions. Having won the Supercopa Espana earlier this year, beating holders Real Madrid, Flick's side are within two points of the La Liga leaders as they look to make a successful title defence.

The aforementioned win at Sevilla was their third on the trot in the league, closing the gap on the stuttering top-two of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, with both dropping points.

Next up, the Blaugrana take on Rayo Vallecano at home in the league on Monday (February 17). Four days later, they travel to Las Palmas in La Liga before hosting Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg on February 25.

