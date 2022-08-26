Barcelona target agrees personal terms with PSG ahead of €70 million transfer - Reports

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been heavily linked with Barcelona. He has now reportedly reached an agreement over personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

Silva joined City from AS Monaco for a fee in the region of €50 million in 2017. He has been a crucial member of Pep Guardiola's team in the last five seasons, registering 49 goals and 51 assists in 254 appearances across competitions. He has won four Premier League, a FA Cup and four League Cup titles with them.

Known for his dribbling and passing ability, the 28-year-old had earlier expressed an interest in moving to the Camp Nou. However, owing to Barcelona's dire financial situation, they are currently unable to acquire the services of the Portuguese playmaker.

According to The Times, PSG have had an initial offer of €70 million for Silva rejected by City. The report also adds that the PSG hierarchy are of the belief that the move was blocked out of fear that the Ligue 1 outfit could lift the much-coveted UEFA Champions League before City by adding Silva to their ranks.

Meanwhile, Silva has agreed personal terms with the Christophe Galtier-managed side. He is said to have requested City to sanction an exit in the ongoing transfer window.

Earlier, Silva addressed recent speculations about his future involving Barcelona and PSG. Speaking to ESPN, the former Benfica man said:

"I have no idea what's going to happen. We'll see, honestly. My relationship with the club is very honest. I've been open with them, and they know what I want."

He added:

"If I stay, I'm very happy, and I will always respect this club and give all my best. If not, it's football, and we'll just see what happens."

Silva has contributed a goal and an assist in three Premier League games this season. He produced a 'Man of the Match' performance in the 3-3 draw at Newcastle United last weekend.

Pep Guardiola sheds light on PSG, Barcelona-linked Bernardo Silva's future

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola opened up about the future of Bernardo Silva at the Etihad. He said:

"We want Bernardo Silva with us, but I don't want anyone to be unhappy here. The first thing would be for the two clubs to come to an agreement – then of course, I want him in my team. It’s true that Bernardo Silva really likes Barcelona."

The Cityzens have parted ways with Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Silva could follow suit in the next few days.

