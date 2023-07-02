Barcelona target decided to sign for Saudi Pro League club due to lack of guarantee over game time - Reports

Journalist Giacomo Lacobellis has said that Barcelona were Marcelo Brozovic's 'Plan A' regarding a summer transfer. However, the player decided to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr over a lack of game time at the Blaugrana.

Brozovic is set to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. The move, though, wasn't without controversies. Al-Nassr reportedly reduced their initial offer of €23 million to €15 million. The two parties have agreed on a fee of €18 million eventually.

Barcelona were also interested in Brozovic. Since Sergio Busquets' departure, they have been keen on reinforcing their midfield. The club have already signed Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer from Manchester City.

However, they were also keen on landing Brozovic from Inter Milan. Nevertheless the Croat might not have been an undisputed starter in Xavi's team, so he opted to accept the lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League.

Brozovic has been a key player for Inter since arriving in 2016. He has made 330 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring 31 goals and providing 43 assists.

The Croat made 40 appearances last season as the Nerazzuri reachedthe the UEFA Champions League final. He bagged three goals and six assists across competitions.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta outlines transfer plans

Barcelona are looking to get stronger after winning the La Liga last season, which was Xavi's first full season in charge. He led the club to two trophies, the Ssupercopa de Espana and La Liga.

Barca are looking to reinforce further as they are keen to perform better in the UEFA Champions League next season. Having secured a free transfer for Gundogan, Barca are looking to make more signings despite their dire financial situation.

Speaking about the same, club president Joan Laporta said (via Barca Universal):

“We also have the viability plan approved by La Liga. We want more. We are not satisfied with this, and we have to make the leap to Europe, and that is why we are reinforcing ourselves.”

The Blaugrana have been linked a move for Turkish sensation Arda Guler. Apart from the Blaugrana, Real Madrid and Arsenal have also been linked with the 18-year-old.

