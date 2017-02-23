Rumour: Barcelona to target Kyle Walker in the summer transfer window

Barcelona are desperate to shore up the right-hand side of their defence.

Walker’s attacking prowess makes him an ideal player for Barcelona

What’s the story?

English outlet Evening Standard has reported that Barcelona are monitoring Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker and are going to make a move for the Englishman in the coming summer transfer window. The Blaugrana have drawn up a list of candidates for the right-back position and Walker is among the names they have an eye on.

Barcelona have been unable to properly replace Dani Alves after the Brazilian joined Italian giants Juventus. The Catalan club believes that getting the right person at the right-back position is extremely important if they’re to succeed next season.

In case you didn’t know...

With Dani Alves moving to Juventus in the summer, it has meant that Barcelona have been vulnerable on their right side. This was also pointed out last week after PSG thrashed them 4-0 in a game where Barcelona were dominated from start to end.

Walker has been absolutely sensational for the North London club this season. His performances have improved significantly and the player has been extremely efficient while going forward, a trait that most modern day fullbacks are required to have.

The England international has already assisted five times this season and his forward have been critical in Spurs enjoying another successful season.

Under Mauricio Pochettino the Tottenham backline has been rock solid and Walker has played a crucial role in this setup.

The heart of the matter

The absence of a solid and reliable fullback on the right side has been worrying Barcelona for a long time. The club are impressed with Walker’s performances and have added him to their shortlist of suitable candidates. Barcelona have been deploying Sergi Roberto at the right-back spot in the absence of an experienced fullback but the results haven’t been at par to the expectations of the Catalan hierarchy.

The homegrown player has struggled in the role and the club needs a player who can make a similar impact like Dani Alves. Barcelona have also identified Arsenal’s Spanish international full-back Hector Bellerin as a target.

What next?

Barcelona are currently struggling and have been suffering because of their weak backline. The club is one point off their arch rivals Real Madrid who sit at the top of the La Liga table, although the Blancos have a game in hand.

Their Champions League outing against PSG, meanwhile, was a disaster and there is little chance of a comeback even though the return leg is at Nou Camp after they were handed a 0-4 drubbing at Paris.

Luis Enrique has been directly held responsible by fans and critics alike for failing to bolster the defence in the previous transfer window.

Sportskeeda’s take

Walker’s move to Barcelona looks unlikely at the moment due to several factors. The fact that there is an option of getting former La Masia player Hector Bellerin who is already aware of the ‘Barcelona way’ will ensure that the club will try their level best to get him from the Gunners. Walker’s inability to speak Spanish will also be a huge problem as the player will have a tough time adjusting in the La Liga.

If the move does take place, Tottenham will surely demand a big sum for their defender. Daniel Levy, the Chairman of Tottenham Hotspurs knows that Barcelona are in dire need of a good fullback and may use the fact to push up his price.