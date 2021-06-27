Barcelona considering replacements for 32-year-old star - Reports

Barcelona star Jordi Alba's future has been subject to intense speculation in the last few months. As per the latest reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana are already looking for his replacement.

Jordi Alba is one of Barcelona's most senior players and is a key presence in the dressing room. However, amidst interest from Inter, Barcelona have reportedly shortlisted Valencia's Jose Gaya and Chelsea's Marcos Alonso as the replacements for Jordi Alba.

(🌕) Barcelona has informed Inter that they’ll be ready to hear offers for Jordi Alba. As for Riqui Puig, the club wants him to stay. @MartaCarreras_ #Transfers 🇪🇸 — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadRahman_) June 25, 2021

Alba has been in good form for Spain at Euro 2020, but Barcelona's financial situation might force them to cash in on the Spanish left-back. Having made more than 350 total appearances for Barcelona, Jordi Alba could be on his way out of the Camp Nou in this summer's transfer window.

Barcelona need to be at their decisive best in this summer's transfer market

Barcelona have a crucial few days coming up in the transfer market. With Lionel Messi's contract running out soon, President Joan Laporta and the Barca board have been focused on getting the Argentine maestro to sign a new contract.

The Catalan giants have also completed the signings of Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay for free and have acted decisively this summer. However, with Barcelona's financial crisis coming under the scanner, they might be forced to sell some senior stars like Jordi Alba to accommodate Lionel Messi's new contract.

When asked by Mundo Deportivo about Lionel Messi's new contract, Pedri, who is currently on national duty with Spain at Euro 2020, said:

“If it was up to me, he already would have signed, but this is something that Leo must decide. He is the best in the world and the best I have seen in football. I hope he stays, but he must decide.”

While Jose Gaya has been heavily linked with Barcelona before, it will come as something of a surprise if the Catalan giants end up signing Chelsea's Marcos Alonso.

#ESP 💬 Pedri: "Playing with Busquets is a show. Jordi Alba? We have only played together for a year and it doesn't seem like it, it makes things very easy for me. I am always calm and face things normally." [sport] pic.twitter.com/dxvqgi5AVy — FCBarcelonaFl (@FCBarcelonaFl) June 25, 2021

Alonso was used sparingly by Chelsea last season, but his versatility could be useful to Thomas Tuchel. Another important factor is that Alonso is already 30, so Barcelona might want to prioritise the signing of Valencia's Jose Gaya ahead of the Chelsea wing-back.

