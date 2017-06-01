Rumour: Barcelona want Ligue 1 midfielder

Nice midfielder Jean Seri could be wearing the Blaugrana kit next season.

by Somesh Kolluru Rumours 01 Jun 2017, 01:05 IST

OGC Nice midfielder Jean Seri in a pre-season friendly against Napoli

What’s the story?

FC Barcelona are reportedly close to signing OGC Nice midfield star Jean Michael Seri. The 25-year-old midfielder has himself admitted that he wouldn’t be able to say no if the Catalan giants come calling.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Seri said, “If Barca comes to sign you, you can’t say no. No way.

“I have supported Barcelona since I was a kid. Those who know me know well that I was always a big Cule.“

In case you didn’t know...

Jean Seri has been a crucial part of Nice’s Ligue 1 campaign. The Ivory Coast international has scored seven goals and provided nine assists in his 34 appearances this season. The midfielder has a great passing ability, quite similar to Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez. When asked about his playing style, Seri said that he admires Xavi and tries to replicate the Spaniard’s passes and movements.

Barcelona, under their new manager Ernesto Valverde, are ready to bring in reinforcements to improve their midfield. With the likes of Ivan Rakitic, Andre Gomes, and Denis Suarez failing to impress, Valverde might go all guns blazing in the transfer window.

Seri also has a clause in his contract which enables him to leave for Barcelona at a lower price. While Premier League runners-up Tottenham Hotspur also lining up a bid for the player, they will have to pay a larger amount.

Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona could get their man for just £17 million while Spurs will have to pay Nice £34 million.

What’s next?

The Blaugrana are also seeking to lure Paris-Saint Germain midfielder Marco Verratti. Should they fail to bring the Italian international to the Camp Nou, their second choice would be Jean Michael Seri.

Being an admitted Barcelona fan, he closely followed Barcelona’s footballing masterclass during Pep Guardiola’s reign. And he could be able to duplicate Xavi’s role at the club.

Seri has a clause worth €40 million according to Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere.

Author’s take

Seri could turn out to be a cheaper and better deal than Verratti. Gestures like him following Barcelona on social network Instagram have increased the chances of the transfer happening. He has the potential to shine under the guidance of Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta who is at the twilight of his career.

He could be the answer to Barcelona’s midfield woes and possibly, a long-term solution.