Barcelona will look to sign Ukraine international as a potential replacement for Raphinha in the summer - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to snap up Girona winger Viktor Tsygankov to succeed Raphinha.

Tsygankov, 26, has been a key player for his side this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 29 games across competitions. All the goal contributions have come in La Liga, where Girona are flying high in third, two points off second-placed Barcelona with five games to go.

Overall, the Ukraine international has appeared 48 times for Girona across competitions - contributing nine goals and 10 assists - since arriving from Dynamo Kiev in January 2023.

Meanwhile, Raphinha has 19 goals and 24 assists in 84 games across competitions for Barca since arriving from the Premier League in the summer of 2022. That includes nine goals and 12 assists in 34 games across competitions this season.

Despite contracted with the Camp Nou till 2027, Raphinha is facing an uncertain future at the club (as per Sportsmole). The Brazilian could be headed back to the English top flight, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur interested.

Fichajes (via Sportsmole) has reported that the Blaugrana are eyeing Tsygankov as a replacement for Raphinha this summer, with the player playing a key role in Girona's impressive third-place run in La Liga.

However, with his deal running out in 2027 and Bayern Munich also interested in his services, Barca face competition as they look to snap up the Ukrainian.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona are in the midst of a decent if not spectacular season. However, they are all set to end the season trophyless, as they trail La Liga leaders Real Madrid by 11 points with five games remaining.

The Blaugrana also lost early in the Copa del Rey and went out in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals to PSG, where they led 4-2 on aggregate before spectacularly imploding.

Having also lost the Spanish Supercopa final to Los Blancos earlier this year, Xavi's side next take on Girona away in La Liga on Saturday (May 4), having beaten 10-man Valencia 4-2 at home last weekend.