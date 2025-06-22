Bayern Munich eyeing up potential move for 22-year-old Chelsea star in the summer: Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly contemplating a move for Chelsea right-back Mario Gutso this summer. The 22-year-old has been with the Blues since arriving from Olympique Lyon in January 2023.

In 80 appearances across competitions, Gusto has contributed 11 assists. He has two assists in 43 outings across competitions, including two matches in the ongoing new-look FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Despite being contracted to Stamford Bridge till 2030, Gusto could be on the move at the end of the season. As per Pts (via SportBild reporter Tobi Altschaffl), the Frenchman could be on the move, with Bayern scouting him. But with the Bavarian giants not yet letting anyone go, it remains to be seen if Gust lands at the Allianz Arena next if he leaves the Blues.

Enzo Maresca's side are coming off a decent season, finishing fourth in the Premier League after a late surge to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. They also won the UEFA Europa Conference League, creating history by becoming the first side to win European club football's three major competitions.

However, Gusto played only five times in the Blues' successful European campaign, making no goal contribution. While one of his two assists this season came in the Premier League, the other came in the EFL Cup, where Maresca's side lost 2-0 to eventual winners Newcastle United in the fourth round.

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca

As mentioned earlier, Chelsea are currently in action at the FIFA Club World Cup, which features 32 teams in eight groups of four each for the first time, in the United States.

Enzo Maresca's side opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over MLS side Los Angeles FC at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, with Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez netting either side of the break.

In their next game, though, the reigning Europa Conference League champions went down 3-1 to Brasileiro Serie A side Flamengo at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Neto once again opened the scoring in the first half, but Flamengo scored thrice after the break without reply to sink the Blues.

Maresca's side will look to keep their knockout hopes alive with a win when they play Tunisian side ES Tunis on Tuesday (June 24) at Lincoln Financial Field.

