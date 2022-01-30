Bayern Munich focussed on signing 25-year-old Chelsea star this summer - Reports

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is at the top of Bayern Munich's transfer wishlist ahead of the summer transfer window, according to German television channel SPORT1.

Christensen, who has made 21 appearances across competitions for the Blues this season, is a regular under Thomas Tuchel. However, there are serious doubts about his future at Stamford Bridge, with the defender currently in the final six months of his contract.

Several European clubs have reportedly taken note of the Denmark international's contract situation at Chelsea. Barcelona and Juventus are among those who are interested in signing Christensen on a free transfer.

According to the aforementioned source, Christensen is also Bayern Munich's number one target this summer. The Bavarians have reportedly even opened talks over a deal for the 25-year-old.

Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest in Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter. However, Julian Nagelsmann's side are reportedly eyeing Ginter as an alternative to their primary targets in defence. According to the report, the Bundesliga champions are focused on acquiring Christensen's services on a free transfer from Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is said to be a huge admirer of the defender, and is keen to keep him at the club. Christensen, though, wants to double his current wages, which could prove to be a problem for the London giants.

While Chelsea are keen to retain Christensen's services, it remains to be seen where the future lies for the centre-back as he nears the end of his contract with the European champions.

Bayern Munich defender could join Chelsea

While Andreas Christensen is a top target for Bayern Munich, Chelsea have identified Bavarians defender Niklas Sule as a potential recruit this summer. The 26-year-old's situation is similar to that of the Dane's, as his contract with the Bundesliga champions runs out at the end of the season.

Sule has reportedly decided against extending his deal with Bayern, and is tipped to leave the club on a free transfer this summer. The German is said to be attracting interest from several clubs, including Barcelona.

Thomas Tuchel's team are also in the mix for Sule ahead of the summer. They have been in touch with the defender's agent, as per reports.

