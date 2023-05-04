Bayern Munich plot move for 25-year-old midfielder Thomas Tuchel wanted at Chelsea - Reports

Bayern Munich are eyeing a move for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, a player Thomas Tuchel wanted to recruit while he was at Premier League giants Chelsea.

The Bundesliga champions have midfielders Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Konrad Laimer, Ryan Gravenberch and Marcel Sabitzer. Sabitzer has on loan with Manchester United and is expected to move on permanently next summer. Gravenberch, meanwhile, has been disappointed with his lack of game time this season and might assess his options when the transfer window reopens.

According to Sport Bild reporters Tobi Altschaffl and Christian Falk, Bayern are keeping an eye on Ajax's Alvarez as a possible transfer target. The Mexican is a defensive midfielder who's known for his physical strengths, ability to win aerial balls and tackling more than his passing ability or ball distribution.

Chelsea hold a long-standing interest in the 25-year-old and saw a £43 million bid rejected by Ajax in January. That led to Alvarez refusing to train with the team, but he he returned later when it became clear that he would remain in Amsterdam.

According to a report Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf (via Spanish publication AS), the Eredivisie giants have made Alvarez available for transfer:

"Ajax are willing to sell highly rated midfielder Edson Alvarez in the summer transfer window. Although there don’t appear to be any concrete offers for Alvarez as things stand, it should be remembered that Chelsea were interested in the Mexican international in January, only for Ajax to block the Premier League club’s advances. The 25-year-old, who has 60 caps for Mexico, has won two Dutch titles since leaving Club America for Amsterdam in 2019."

Alvarez has made 143 appearances for Ajax since joining arriving from Club America in July 2019 for $17 million.

“A better league, a better life for you and for your family” - What Edson Alvarez said following failed Chelsea move

After Ajax refused to let Edson Alvarez join Chelsea in January, he expressed his disappointment at not securing a move to Stamford Bridge. He did, however, express optimism that big clubs will show an interest in securing his services in the future.

Alvarez said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“I am very disappointed about it. But I am convinced that one day a big club will come. We never expected Chelsea to put in another bid at the end of August. It was a difficult situation. Ajax couldn't do anything.”

Alvarez also said that a move to England would have been good on multiple levels — professionally for him and financially for his family. He explained (via ESPN Netherlands):

“As a player you are aware that this would change everything. A better league, a better life for you and for your family. This is what it's all about for me. I am here for my love for football but also for my family.”

