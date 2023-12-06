Bayern Munich plotting surprise January move for Barcelona loanee: Reports 

Bayern Munich are reportedly looking to snap up Barcelona's on-loan centre-back Clement Lenglet when the transfer window reopens in January.

Lenglet, 28, has been at Barca since 2018 after arriving from Sevilla and has made 160 appearances across competitions, contributing seven goals and three assists.

However, the Frenchman has been out on loan since last season in the Premier League, spending the 2022-23 campaign with Tottenham Hotspur and the current one with Villa.

Meanwhile, Bayern are looking to reinforce their backline following a combination of injuries and poor form. Matthijs de Ligt is injured, while Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae have struggled for consistency.

The Bavarian giants have had their eyes on Barcelona's Ronald Araujo for a while, but his on-loan teammate Lenglet is now on their radar (as per SPORT via The Hard Tackle).

It's pertinent to note that despite a decent season on loan at Spurs in 2022-23, they did not sign Clement permanently before the player embarked on his current loan spell at Villa.

The 28-year-old has had experiences in Ligue 1, La Liga and Premier League and could be a handy addition at the Allianz Arena. With the Frenchman seemingly having no future at the Camp Nou, he could be enticed by Thomas Tuchel's serial Bundesliga winners.

How have Bayern Munich and Barcelona fared this season?

Barcelona manager Xavi

Both Barcelona and Bayern Munich have had decent starts to the season. Xavi's Barca are third in the La Liga, trailing leaders and arch-rivals Real Madric (38) by four points after 15 games.

Meanwhile, Tuchel's Bayern are second in the Bundesliga, three points behind surprise leaders Bayer Leverkusen after 12 games but have a game in hand. Both Barca and Bayern are through to the UEFA Champions League knockouts with a game to spare, with both winning four of their five games.

Next up, Barca take on second-placed Girona on Sunday (December 10) in La Liga, while Bayern Munich travel to Eintracht Frankfurt a day earlier in the Bundesliga.