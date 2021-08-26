Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski offered to Paris Saint-Germain - Reports

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has returned to the spotlight once again, with rumours linking him with a shock switch to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

According to reports, Robert Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi held a meeting with Paris Saint-Germain officials last weekend, where he offered the Bayern Munich sharpshooter to the Ligue 1 giants.

🚨 Robert Lewandowski's agent was in Paris this weekend and would be a very serious option for PSG if Kylian Mbappé leaves for Real Madrid. (Source: @SimoneRovera) pic.twitter.com/vIem9DBTiI — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 24, 2021

The story says that the Parisians are open to the idea of signing the Polish forward as they prepare for the imminent departure of Kylian Mbappe this summer. That means there could still be a couple of high-profile deals in the last week of the transfer window.

Kylian Mbappe has his heart set on a switch to Real Madrid this summer, and he has already made his intentions known to the French giants. Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has confirmed that the attacker wants his way out, and Los Blancos have already submitted a mega deal worth €160 million for Mbappe's signature.

BREAKING PSG chief confirms Kylian Mbappe wants to leave amid Real Madrid transfer talk https://t.co/DPBRGmM2ZF pic.twitter.com/dXLTyuUgCb — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) August 25, 2021

Should the Frenchman end up bidding farewell to the Parc des Princes, PSG could go all out to sign a replacement, and Robert Lewandowski would be a very good option.

The Bayern Munich striker has been by far the most in-form attacker in the game over the last few years, winning the European Golden Boot last season, and was recently named the FIFA Men's Best Player of the Year in 2020.

Kylian Mbappe is close to joining Real Madrid this summer.

How would Robert Lewandowski fit in at Paris Saint-Germain?

Should Paris Saint-Germain replace Kylian Mbappe with Robert Lewandowski this summer, they would have the best attacking line in the game. The Poland international would surely be deployed in his natural centre-forward role, with Neymar and Lionel Messi to his left and right, respectively.

Playing alongside two of the most creative playmakers in Europe at the moment, the striker would have a lot of chances coming his way. That means he would get the opportunity to take his goalscoring exploits a step further.

However, it remains to be seen how the rumours pan out in the next few days. As things stand now, everything depends on whether Frenchman Kylian Mbappe chooses to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Fabrizio Romano is now on Sportskeeda! Click here to check out his latest exclusive content

Edited by Bhargav