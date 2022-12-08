Bayern Munich in talks to extend Jamal Musiala’s contract amid interest from Premier League giants - Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing to offer midfielder Jamal Musiala a new contract amidst reported interest from Liverpool.

The 19-year-old has made a big name for himself with his performances for club and country. Musiala performed brilliantly at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Germany but couldn't help them get past the group stage.

VisualGame @avisualgame



That’s the second most ever recorded in a World Cup game.



He’s 19.



Jamal Musiala successfully completed 13 dribbles tonight. That's the second most ever recorded in a World Cup game. He's 19.

Known for his ability to take on and beat defenders in tight situations, the German midfielder has also been excellent for Bayern Munich. He has played 100 games for the club, scoring 27 goals and providing 17 assists. So the Bavarians certainly don't want to lose the player.

As per Sky Germany, Liverpool are monitoring Musiala's situation closely and could look to sign him soon. While it seems improbable that the youngster would leave, Bayern Munich don't want to take any risks and are looking to extend his contract (via BILD). Musiala's contract with Bayern expires in the summer of 2026, and his current market value stands at around €100 million.

Liverpool are in dire need of midfield reinforcements, with injuries and ageing players exposing their weakness in the area. Jordan Henderson and James Milner are on the wrong side of 30, while Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been injury-prone. However, prising away Musiala from Bayern Munich would be a tough task in the summer.

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn on Jamal Musiala

Bayern and Germany legend Oliver Kahn recently heaped praise on Jamal Musiala and stressed his importance to the club. Speaking to SPORTBILD, he said:

"Jamal has enormous qualities that he's showing consistently at a high level at 19. He's also very ambitious and always wants to improve. We're glad we have him. Jamal will be an important cornerstone in the future of FC Bayern."

Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic also praised Musiala's performances for club and country, saying:

“Jamal was one of Germany’s bright spots at the World Cup. Watching him play is simply fun. Playing at a World Cup was a valuable experience for him. Although the elimination is bitter, Jamal is 19 and still has many tournaments to play for Germany."

He added:

"We saw that he could transfer his performances at Bayern to the national team. We at Bayern will do everything to continue supporting him in his development."

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



3 games

1 assist

36 passes per 90

82% pass accuracy

4.2 shots per 90

1.92 xG

2.8 key passes per 90

6.6 successful dribbles per 90



Jamal Musiala - World Cup 2022: 3 games, 1 assist, 36 passes per 90, 82% pass accuracy, 4.2 shots per 90, 1.92 xG, 2.8 key passes per 90, 6.6 successful dribbles per 90. Very disappointing finishing and the tournament overall but he'll get there. The future great.

Musiala joined Bayern's youth academy from Chelsea's in 2019. In three games at the 2022 World Cup, he registered an assist.

