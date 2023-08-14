BREAKING: Romeo Lavia decides to join Chelsea despite interest from Liverpool

According to David Ornstein, Romeo Lavia has decided to join Chelsea despite Liverpool being also interested in the player. Southampton are expected to receive a fee of €50 million plus add-ons for the Belgian youngster.

Lavia, 19, is one of the most highly touted defensive midfielders in the Premier League. After securing Moises Caicedo's signature, the Blues are set to add yet another top prospect to their ranks this summer.

Lavia, formerly of Manchester City, has made 34 appearances for Southampton. His future seemingly lies at Stamford Bridge, and Ornstein hs reported that reaching personal terms with Chelsea shouldn't be a problem.

Liverpool were also keen on adding Lavia to their ranks. However, after losing Moises Caicedo to the Blues, the Reds look set to lose yet another of their primary transfer targets to the Stamford Bridge club.

How Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk reacted to draw against Chelsea

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw in their Premier League opener at Chelsea on Sunday (August 13). Luis Diaz gave Jurgen Klopp's side the lead in the 18th minute, but Axel Disasi bagged the equaliser in the 37th.

Reds captain Virgil van Dijk reacted to the team's performance. The Dutchman said that his side had a few lively moments (via the Reds' website):

“I think we showed a very good, I would say, 20 to 25 minutes – with and without the ball very dominant and obviously scored a good goal. I think after the disallowed goal, they got a bit of momentum, scored the equaliser, of course, and, then, it’s time to find your rhythm again."

Van Dijk added:

“Overall, I think it was a very good game that could have gone both ways, and we take the point. Now, it’s time to focus on Bournemouth in our case and improve what we have to do better, especially after today.”

The Reds return to action on Saturday (August 19) against Bournemouth at Anfield as they look to secure their first league win of the new campaign.