Chelsea and Arsenal dealt transfer blow as superstar forward set to sign new deal with current club - Reports

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen - a Chelsea and Arsenal target - has reportedly agreed to extend his stay at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Osimhen, 24, is one of the most prolific strikers in the continent, having amassed 66 goals and 16 assists in 116 games across competitions since arriving in 2020. The tally includes seven goals and two assists in 15 games for the reigning Serie A champions.

The Nigerian played a key role in Napoli's victorious Serie A campaign last season, bagging 26 goals and five assists in 32 games. However, a social media controversy put his future at the club in jeopardy despite being contracted with them till 2025.

However, Osimhen has put speculation regarding his immediate future at bay. As reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the 24-year-old has extended his stay in Naples by a year, till 2026. The new deal will have a reported release clause of €130 million, putting him out of bounds for most clubs. Romano tweeted:

"Napoli reach an agreement in principle with Victor Osimhen on new contract with release clause included! It will be valid until June 2026, one more year. Final value of the clause, TDB — could be around €130m as per Sky. Official announcement expected soon."

Expand Tweet

Chelsea were in hot pursuit of Osimhen, as reported by Eurosport (via Telegraph), in January, considering the travails of their attacking crop. Arsenal were also in the Nigerian's fray. However, recent developments will not be music to the ears of either club.

How have Chelsea and Arsenal fared this season?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea and Arsenal have had contrasting seasons. While Chelsea are languishing in 12th place in the Premier League after 16 games, the Gunners are flying high in second, a point behind Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have won just five times in the league and have lost their last two games: at Manchester United and Everton. The Gunners, meanwhile, lost 1-0 at Aston Villa at the weekend to cede top place to Liverpool.

The Blues have no European competitions to contend with after finishing 12th in the league last term. They have done well in the domestic cup, though, reaching the EFL Cup quarterfinal, where they play Newcastle United on December 19.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have fared well on their return to the UEFA Champions League after six years. Mikel Arteta's side won their group to romp into the Round of 16.