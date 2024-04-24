Chelsea could face backlash from squad if they sack boss Mauricio Pochettino - Reports

Chelsea could reportedly face backlash from the team if they sack current manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues are coming off a chastening 5-0 defeat at Premier League leaders Arsenal in midweek. Leandro Trossard's fourth-minute opener set the Gunners on their way before Ben White and Kai Havertz braces confirmed the resounding win.

Having lost 1-0 to holders Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinal in their previous outing, the Blues are ninth in the standings after 32 games, four behind sixth-placed Newcastle United (47), who have played a game more.

Trending

The Blues had an extensive summer overhaul - spending nearly £450 million - but the results haven't been forthcoming. The new-look youthful side has largely struggled for consistency, especially in the league, but have enjoyed better forutnes in the domestic cups.

Following their heavy loss at the Emirates, the Daily Mail has reported that the Blues hierarchy will conduct a summer review of the squad. That could mean Pochettino potentially receiving the sack, but the players' faith in the boss could see the Argentinian remain at the helm beyond the summer.

It's pertinent to note that after the midweek defeat, Pochettino said that his players aren't to blame, as there are 'too many' factors (as per Daily Mail):

"I cannot blame the players. There are too many details and circumstances for why this happened."

Pochettino's current deal at Stamford Bridge runs out in 2025, with an option for another year.

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea are in the midst of an inconsistent campaign but have fared well in the cup competitions.

They lost to Liverpool 1-0 (after extra time) in the EFL Cup final in January and also went down by the same score, albeit in regulation time, in the FA Cup last-four against City.

In the league, they face a battle to qualify for Europe. They next take on Aston Villa away on Saturday (April 27) as Pochettino's side seek a return to winning ways after a two-game skid across competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback