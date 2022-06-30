Chelsea ‘getting closer’ to signing Manchester City star for £40m - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly getting close to signing Manchester City defender Nathan Ake in a £40 million deal.

Italian journalist Matteo Moretto has reported that the Blues are working towards sealing the Dutch centre-back as their first defensive signing of the summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel's side are in stark need of defensive reinforcements following the departure of Antonio Rudiger and the impending exit of Andreas Christensen.

Rudiger, 29, has joined Real Madrid, while Christensen, 26, is set to become a Barcelona player, pending an official confirmation from the club.

Meanwhile, Ake, 27, joined Pep Guardiola's City in 2020 from AFC Bournemouth for £40.7 million, having impressed for the Cherries. However, the defender has found game time difficult to come by at the Etihad, making only 40 appearances in the last two years.

Ake is a former Chelsea academy graduate and took the step up to the senior team in 2012, making 17 appearances for the Stamford Bridge side. However, the Dutchman spent most of his time at the Blues out on loan at Bournemouth, Watford and Reading.

It was at Bournemouth where Ake evolved into one of the Premier League's most admired centre-backs, making 121 appearances for the Cherries. The 27-year-old is now seemingly on the brink of returning to west London as part of a new-look Blues defence under Tuchel.

Chelsea eyeing Nathan Ake's Manchester City teammate Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling may join Nathan Ake at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are reportedly also eyeing a move for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling alongside Nathan Ake.

The Blues are dealing with the departure of Romelu Lukaku, who has rejoined Inter Milan on a season-long loan. Sterling, 27, has been one of Manchester City's top stars since arriving at the Etihad from Liverpool in 2015.

The English forward has flourished under Pep Guardiola, making 339 appearances across competitions, scoring 131 goals and contributing 95 assists. His place in the City side has come under threat, though, following the arrival of Erling Haaland.

Guardiola now has astute options across his attack. The likes of Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish are all vying for spots in City's starting XI. Sterling will be keen to get first-team action ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

- @WhoScored Raphinha and Raheem Sterling scored as many Premier League goals between them last season as Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner combined. Raphinha and Raheem Sterling scored as many Premier League goals between them last season as Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner combined.- @WhoScored

He would likely become a mainstay in Tuchel's side given the disappointing past campaign the Blues endured in front of goal. Their top goalscorer was Lukaku, who managed only 15 goals, while the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic disappointed.

