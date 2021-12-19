Chelsea identify 2 defenders to bolster rearguard in 2022 - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering moves for Bayern Munich star Niklas Sule and Sevilla defender Jules Kounde next summer. The Blues have had a long-standing interest in Kounde, while Sule's contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to SportsMole, Chelsea are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Antonio Rudiger next summer. The German's contract with the Blues is set to expire at the end of the season. He has thus far not yet extended his contract with the club. Chelsea reportedly view Niklas Sule and Jules Kounde as the ideal replacements for Antonio Rudiger.

Sule joined Bayern Munich from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2017, and was considered one of the brightest young prospects in German football. The defender's progress at Bayern Munich was hampered, after he suffered a serious knee injury during the 2019-20 season.

Sule has once again become a key member of Bayern, making 22 appearances across competitions for them this season. The 26-year-old's contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire at the end of the season, which has led to speculation about his future at the club.

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL

football.london/chelsea-fc/tra… Would Niklas Sule be a good replacement for Antonio Rudiger?👀🤔 Would Niklas Sule be a good replacement for Antonio Rudiger?👀🤔football.london/chelsea-fc/tra…

Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for Sevilla's Jules Kounde last summer, but the deal failed to materialise. The Blues could resume their pursuit of the 22-year-old next summer if Rudiger leaves the club at the end of the season.

Chelsea could prioritise contract extensions of star players in the next few weeks

Chelsea vs Leeds United - Premier League

Four Chelsea first-team defenders - Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen - will enter the final six months of their contracts with the club in January.

According to ESPN, Barcelona have registered an interest in Azpilicueta. They are keen to sign him on a free transfer next summer if he doesn't sign a contract extension with Chelsea till then.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing Chelsea trio Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing Chelsea trio Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic https://t.co/Yh3xaJ4U7s

Also Read Article Continues below

As per Marca, Real Madrid are the favourites to sign Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer next summer after the expiration of his contract with Chelsea. The Blues are eager to keep hold of their star defenders. So they could prioritise the extension of their contracts to ward of interest from potential suitors.

Edited by Bhargav