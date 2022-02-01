Chelsea interested in summer move for Barcelona outcast after collapsed PSG transfer on deadline day - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly hot on the heels of Barcelona winger and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Ousmane Dembele, according to the Daily Mail. The European champions are interested in signing the French World Cup winner on a free transfer this summer.

PSG were deep in discussions to sign Dembele on deadline day. However, financial fair play restrictions meant the French giants could not land the Blaugrana outcast.

Dembele was previously told by Barcelona chiefs to either commit to the club with a new contract or find a new club before the end of January. However, the star did not exit the Camp Nou, but will likely leave do so when his deal expires in the summer.

Ousmane stays. Ousmane Dembélé stays at Barça - he’s never been really close to sign with any club this January.Man Utd not even interestedChelsea never opened talksTottenham never been closeNo interest in Arsenal swapNo clubs agreement with PSGOusmane stays. Ousmane Dembélé stays at Barça - he’s never been really close to sign with any club this January. 🚫🔵🔴 #FCB▪️ Man Utd not even interested▪️ Chelsea never opened talks▪️ Tottenham never been close▪️ No interest in Arsenal swap▪️ No clubs agreement with PSGOusmane stays. https://t.co/NOsSp4brJ6

With attempts to sign him on deadline day failing, the 24-year-old is now available to sign a pre-contract deal. The Blues can now join the list of admirers who have their eyes on Dembele, and can offer him a deal knowing they won't have to pay a transfer fee.

Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel, who managed Dembele at Borussia Dortmund, remains interested of bringing the winger to Stamford Bridge. The Blues will hope to beat the likes of PSG, who could be vying for the star's signature this summer.

Once upon a time at Dortmund 🖤 Aubameyang, Dembele and Isak.Once upon a time at Dortmund Aubameyang, Dembele and Isak.Once upon a time at Dortmund 💛🖤 https://t.co/vc4PvQfZd9

Dembele's arrival at Stamford Bridge will reunite him with his former manager. That could also spur the Blues to go for the league title next season.

How Chelsea fared in the winter transfer window

Although they needed to bring in reinforcements due to injured players and ones with expiring contracts, the Blues hardly conducted any significant business in January. In fact, the club only signed three players, with one of them to arrive in the summer.

Ben Chilwell's season-ending injury saw the Blues scamper for a left-back. Eventually, they recalled left winger Kenedy from loan at Flamengo. Dylan Williams, a youngster, was also signed from Derby for the left-back slot.

Mason Burstow was another signing for the Blues, although he will come in the summer. Meanwhile, Travis Akomeah left Watford for Stamford Bridge on a free transfer.

