Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku reportedly wants to stay at Inter Milan rather than return to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The Belgian striker has spent the 2022-23 season at the San Siro on loan after a poor campaign with the Blues. The west London side signed Lukaku from Inter for a massive €113 million in the summer of 2021. However, he scored just 15 goals in 44 games across competitions.

The Belgium international returned to the Nerazzurri last summer on an €8 million loan but struggled with injuries. He has made 19 appearances across competitions this season, scoring five goals.

As per Football Italia, Lukaku wants to stay at Inter and is willing to reduce his €12 million wages to do so. That could see the Italian side negotiate another loan deal with Chelsea. The Belgian's contract with the Blues expires in the summer of 2026, so a permanent move might prove difficult.

Lukaku recently scored a hat-trick for Belgium in their 3-0 win over Sweden in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. He added another in their 3-2 win over Germany in a friendly.

Inter Milan will hope that Lukaku finds his form back as they prepare to compete in the UEFA Champions League. The Italian side take on Benfica in the quarterfinals.

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz on pressure of high transfer fee

Chelsea signed forward Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen for around €91 million in 2020. He has made 128 appearances for the club since then, scoring 32 goals and contributing 15 assists.

Havertz has scored some important goals for the Blues, including the winner in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final win over Manchester City. However, he has often been criticised due to his inability to finish off chances.

The German forward was recently asked in an interview with BILD if a big price tag puts any pressure on a player. He replied:

“For me, the price was a big thing. I was Chelsea’s most expensive player. I don’t understand how so much money is paid, but it is normal in football: look at our recent transfers. That brings pressure because people think you are Messi."

He added:

“I was still 20, 21. People don’t see that; they see the price; so you have to be great from day one. You can feel it, the tension. You read it, hear it. I came during Covid.”

Havertz will next be in action when Chelsea host Aston Villa in the Premier League on April 1.

