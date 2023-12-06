Chelsea looking at signing 27-year-old Bundesliga star as a potential successor to veteran Thiago Silva - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly looking at Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah as a replacement for the ageing Thiago Silva.

Silva, 39, has been a key performer for Mauricio Pochettino's side since arriving from PSG three summers ago. He has six goals and four assists in 131 games across competitions. That includes a goal in 14 games - all in the league - this season.

However, with the Brazil international in the final few months of his deal and not getting any younger, the Blues are preparing for life beyond Silva. Sky Sports' Christian Falk has reported that Leverkusen's 27-year-old centre-back Tah is in the Blues' radar.

Tah, who has a deal with the surprise Bundesliga leaders till 2025, could be the long-term successor of Silva at Stamford Bridge.

Expand Tweet

The 27-year-old German has been a key cog in Leverkusen's backline, making 323 appearances across competitions, contributing 12 goals and 11 assists.

That includes four goals in 18 games across competitions this season for Xabi Alonso's side. Three of those goals have come in 12 league outings, with the other coming in two games in the DFB-Pokal. The Blues target has not made a goal contribution in four UEFA Europa League games.

How have Chelsea fared this season?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea have had an indifferent start to the season under new boss Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinian oversaw a massive exodus and splurged nearly £450 million in the summer, but the new-look side have taken time to get going.

The Blues are tenth in the Premier League with 19 points from 15 games, 17 behind leaders Arsenal, but have a game in hand. Pochettino's side are coming off a thrilling 3-2 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend. They next take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday (December 6).

Chelsea have fared well in the EFL Cup, reaching the quarterfinals, where they take on Newcastle United at home on December 19. With no European competition to contend with this season after finishing a lowly 12th in the league last season, Pochettino's side have work to do to return to the continent.