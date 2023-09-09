Chelsea and Manchester City tried to sign £100 million rated Liverpool target - Reports

Chelsea and Manchester City have attempted to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer, as per 90Min.

The Brazilian midfielder was linked with a transfer to several big clubs this summer. Liverpool and Real Madrid reportedly enquired about the player, with Chelsea and City's name now added to the list.

Guimaraes joined Newcastle in January 2022, after the club completed a takeover. He was signed for €42 million from Lyon and has been a hit signing for the Magpies.

He has racked up 10 goals and six assists in 61 games across competitions since then, playing a key role in helping the Magpies qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season. Newcastle finished in the top four for the first time in two decades last campaign.

It was reported that a minimum of £100 million would be required to even begin proceedings with Newcastle for the signing of Guimaraes. However, it seems that the Magpies have pushed away those notion.

Newcastle are now working on extending on the Brazilian midfielder's current deal, which runs till 2026, to 2028. Contract talks stalled towards the end of last year, Newcastle have now made a breakthrough and Guimaraes could soon sign a two-year extension on his current deal at St. James Park.

What Bruno Guimaraes said about wanting to become a Newcastle United legend

In his first full season at the club, Guimaraes also helped Newcastle reach the final of the Carabao Cup, which they lost to Manchester United.

About being a fan-favorite at St. James Park, he said:

"I hope to be a legend here. I know that this club can be one of the giants. It starts this weekend."

The Brazilian also spoke about his decision to join Newcastle in January 2022:

"It's funny, but when I had the opportunity to move to Newcastle last year, I remember a lot of people telling me, 'You're crazy. This could be a disaster for you. They're going to get relegated. You'll never make the World Cup squad if you move there'."

He continued:

"At the time, Newcastle were third to last in the table. Everyone knew we were in trouble. But any time someone asked me what my dream was, from the time I was 15, I always said it was to play in the Premier League one day."

"So I chose to come to Newcastle. But I have to be honest and say that never in a million years did I expect this experience. No, I would be lying to you if I said I would love it this much, and for the fans to have embraced me and my family like this."

Newcastle have made a slow start to the new season, winning one game and losing three others in the Premier League. They're ranked 14th in the standings this campaign.