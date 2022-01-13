Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid among clubs interested in signing 21-year-old midfielder this summer - Reports

European giants Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni in the summer.

According to reports from L'Equipe (via Get France Football News), Tchouameni will not leave the French club in the ongoing transfer window. The player looks set to complete the 2021-22 season with Monaco, who are in no hurry to sell one of their prized assets.

Get French Football News @GFFN

bit.ly/3qmaNrW Aurélien Tchouaméni (21) won't be leaving Monaco in January but Manchester United and Chelsea are among the clubs positioning themselves for a summer move. (L'Éq) Aurélien Tchouaméni (21) won't be leaving Monaco in January but Manchester United and Chelsea are among the clubs positioning themselves for a summer move. (L'Éq)bit.ly/3qmaNrW

The 21-year-old could, though, move out of the club in the summer of 2022. Several big clubs are interested in Tchouameni, with Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus in the running. The Frenchman would solve key problem areas at all four clubs if they sign him.

Real Madrid seem to be preparing themselves for the exit of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the near future. While they already have Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde to count on, Tchouameni would add extra depth and exuberance to their midfield.

Meanwhile, Juventus are struggling this season, with the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Adrian Rabiot and Arthur Melo failing to impact games from midfield. The Old Lady would do well to convince Tchouameni to join them, but may not have the financial firepower to outbid their competitors.

Manchester United and Chelsea desperately need a central defensive midfielder

Manchester United's problems in defensive midfield are well-documented. Fred and Scott McTominay have proved to be extremely inconsistent, while Nemanja Matic is no longer the force he once was.

The lack of a ball-playing midfielder who can also protect the back four has been a constant problem for the Red Devils for some time now. Signing Tchouameni would solve both problems for the Red Devils, if his performances for Monaco are anything to go by.

Squawka Football @Squawka Aurélien Tchouaméni was the only player in Europe's top five leagues to make 200+ tackles and interceptions combined in 2021:



◎ 3,222 minutes played

◉ 133 tackles made

◉ 86 interceptions



He fits the Nemanja Matić replacement criteria. 🧐 Aurélien Tchouaméni was the only player in Europe's top five leagues to make 200+ tackles and interceptions combined in 2021:◎ 3,222 minutes played◉ 133 tackles made◉ 86 interceptionsHe fits the Nemanja Matić replacement criteria. 🧐 https://t.co/5zM2goj0Xc

Chelsea, meanwhile, do not immediately need the Frenchman. However, they are aware that N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are both 30. The Blues have shown an inclination to replenish their squad when key players begin to approach their 30s.

Tchouameni would fit in well in the short and long term at Chelsea. He could initially play second fiddle to Kante and get accustomed to the Premier League before becoming a fixture in the team. However, the Blues could also go after West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, who already has experience of English football.

It will be interesting to see where Tchouameni ends up come the summer of 2022.

