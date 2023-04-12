Chelsea offer whopping salary as part of deal to convince Gavi to leave Barcelona - Reports 

According to El Nacional, Chelsea have offered Barcelona youngster Gavi a whopping salary of €10 million per year to sign him. Gavi's first Blaugrana contract was recently terminated by the Spanish judiciary courts.

He's now on a Juvenil contract and has a release clause of €50 million, which Blues co-owner Todd Boehly would pay without any hesitation. Gavi is also set to become a free agent in the summer.

The youngster has been a crucial player for the Blaugrana this season. He has scored two goals and provided six assists in 40 games across competitions. So, losing him could be a big blow for the La Liga giants.

Manager Xavi Hernandez is confident about the player keeping his word and staying at the club beyond this season. However, Chelsea's reported mega salary offer could be a big headache for the Blaugrana.

Chelsea forward Aubameyang linked with move back to Barcelona

Chelsea fans were excited when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Barcelona on the deadline day of the 2022 summer transfer window. Aubameyang, though, failed to become a regular starter under Graham Potter.

The Gabonese striker has made only 20 appearances for the Blues this season, starting half of them. He has scored three goals and provided one assist. While Potter has been sacked, Aubameyang's future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain. The 33-year-old has now been linked with a move back to the Camp Nou.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Aubameyang has a good relationship with Xavi and could be open to a return to the Blaugrana. During his six month spell, Aubameyang made 24 appearances for them, scoring 13 goals and providing an assist. However, Robert Lewandowski's arrival, coupled with Barca's dire financial situation, forced his exit from the La Liga leaders.

Whether a second stint at Barca materialises for the former Arsenal striker remains to be seen, though.

