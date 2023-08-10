Chelsea outcast linked with shock Tottenham transfer to replace Harry Kane: Reports

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham Hotspur could consider making a move for Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku as Harry Kane's replacement. As per David Ornstein, Spurs have accepted Bayern Munich's bid of above €100 million for Kane's transfer, and the decision depends on the player about a summer move.

If Kane leaves, Tottenham could be forced to explore the market for a new attacker. They have identified Lukaku, who doesn't have a future at Chelsea, to potentially replace their all-time top scorer.

Lukaku recently trained at the Cobham ground. However, he has remained away from the Blues' first team. He spent the 2022-23 season at Inter and has been linked with a summer move to Juventus.

Spurs' interest could change the situation. Lukaku is an experienced campaigner in the Premier League, playing for clubs like Manchester United and Everton apart from the Blues.

How Reece James reacted to being named Chelsea captain

The Blues have named Reece James as their captain for the 2023-24 season after Cesar Azpilicueta left this summer. The 23-year-old is an academy product of the Blues.

James is one of the key players of the team. While he has been injury-prone, when fit, James is a key player. The full-back reacted to being named the first team captain, tweeting:

"Captain of Chelsea. A real honour & proud moment for me & my family. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everyone that helped on the journey. The role is new to me, but I’ll do everything to lead our club back to where we belong. Winning titles. See you at the Bridge."

Mauricio Pochettino is looking to rebuild after a tumultuous campaign last term. James, a lifelong Blue, could turn out to be a good choice as new captain given his long-term association with the club.