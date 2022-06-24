Chelsea owners promise up to 6 new signings, with Tuchel set to receive close to £200 million summer transfer budget - Reports

As per The Telegraph, Chelsea owners have reportedly made a promise to Thomas Tuchel that they are willing to sanction six new signings. They have also promised him a transfer war chest of £200 million.

The Blues are under new ownership following the £4.25 billion takeover by a consortium led by American businessman Tedd Boehly. He seems set to hand Tuchel a huge summer transfer budget to try and rebuild the squad.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Mathias De Ligt

Jules Koundé

Raheem Sterling

Raphinha

Richarlison

Declan Rice



Chelsea's list of transfer targets is growing! Mathias De LigtJules KoundéRaheem SterlingRaphinhaRicharlisonDeclan RiceChelsea's list of transfer targets is growing! 📝 Mathias De Ligt📝 Jules Koundé📝 Raheem Sterling📝 Raphinha📝 Richarlison📝 Declan RiceChelsea's list of transfer targets is growing! https://t.co/UeOboVq8Dy

One player in the German coach's radar is Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, with the Dutchman unlikely to sign a new deal at the Allianz Stadium. Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has also been a target for the Blues.

Meanwhile, they are set to make reinforcements to their full-back position. The Blues could be set for a move for Lens right-back Jonathan Clauss, who has impressed in Ligue 1.

Tuchel is dealing with the departure of Romelu Lukaku, who has joined Inter Milan on a loan deal, and has set his sight on a number of attackers.

One of them is Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, who has a year left on his current deal with the Premier League champions. Other forwards being touted are Sterling's teammate Gabriel Jesus, Everton striker Richarlison and Barcelona's soon to be out-of-contract winger Ousmane Dembele.

Chelsea need to deal with spate of departures

There have been changes in the Blues board.

Tedd Boehly has temporarily moved into the role of chairman and sporting director at Stamford Bridge, and he'll need to make changes to the club's structure.

Long-time director Marina Granovskaia has departed the club, following former chairman Bruce Buck's exit. The Blues are being linked with a move for former Liverpool transfer guru Michael Edwards, who was behind some of the Reds' top signings.

He lured the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk to Anfield but has left the Merseysiders to take a break from the game.

Meanwhile, Chelsea may be set to lose a handful of players, having already seen Antonio Rudiger join Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen set to depart as a free agent.

There remains uncertainty over the futures of captain Cesar Azplicueta, Marcos Alonso, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Kepa Arrizabalaga as well.

Squad depth is of importance to Tuchel, with the new five substitutions rule coming into effect next season. He said:

“Obviously with five substitutions coming, there's more and more opportunities for players to get minutes, which makes depth even more important."

Chelsea will be boosted by the return of Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja, who are set to return from loan spells at Crystal Palace and Southampton respectively.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far