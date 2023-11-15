Chelsea plot shock sale of highly rated star to fund move for long-term target Victor Osimhen - Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly contempating selling attacker Armando Broja to land Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, a long-term target.

Broja, 22, has made just five appearances across competitions this season, scoring once, and is behind new signing Nicolas Jackson in the pecking order. Overall, the talented attacker has two goals and an assist in 24 games across competitions for the club.

He has a deal with the Stamford Bridge side till 2028, but as per Football London (via Sports Mole), the Blues are mulling jettisoning the 22-year-old as they eye a big-money move for Osimhen.

The Nigerian, 24, is one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe after playing a key role in Napoli's 2022-23 Serie A triumph with 26 goals and five assists in 32 games. He has started strongly this campaign as well, striking six times in eight league outings.

Osimhen's contract with the Serie A side runs till 2025, and the player has a market value of €120 million, as per Transfermarkt. The Blues have long been in his trail.

The striker recently hinted in an interview with Blues legend John Obi Mikel that he could move to Stamford Bridge but is unlikely to arrive on the cheap.

How has Chelsea-target Victor Osimhen fared for Napoli?

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen

Chelsea-target Victor Osimhen has had a great career at Napoli, where he arrived in the summer of 2020 from Ligue 1 side Lille. In 111 appearances across competitions, the 24-year-old has racked up a rich haul of 65 goals and 15 assists.

That includes 31 goals and five assists in 39 outings across competitions last term - where Napoli won their first Serie A title in more than three decades. This term, Osimhen has six goals and an assist in 10 games across competitions - with all but one goal contribution (assist) arriving in the league.

The Chelsea-target has also fared well for his national side, Nigeria. In 20 games, he has 20 goals and eight assists. All but one of those goals have come in competitive outings (AFCON, AFCON qualifiers, FIFA World Cup qualifiers).