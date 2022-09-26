Chelsea ready to move for French international who could cost between €50-60 million - Reports

Chelsea are preparing to sign AS Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, according to French outlet L’Equipe (via Football 365). The French international, however, will not come cheap and will cost the Blues around €50-60 million.

Badiashile had an injury-plagued campaign last season but was a regular starter in defence whenever he was available. His exploits at Monaco have seen him earn two France caps this year. Badiashile has also made a great start to the 2022-23 season, scoring twice in nine games across competitions.

Chelsea are one of the Premier League teams linked with Badiashile. The Blues lost Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger in the summer and splurged to sign Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana. However, according to the aforementioned source, Graham Potter's side remain interested in signing Badiashile.

Phenomenal debut. Benoît Badiashile’s game by numbers vs. Austria:105 touches100% tackles won92% pass accuracy84 passes completed3/5 long balls completed3/4 aerial duels won3/3 ground duels won3 clearances1 key passPhenomenal debut. Benoît Badiashile’s game by numbers vs. Austria:105 touches 100% tackles won92% pass accuracy 84 passes completed 3/5 long balls completed3/4 aerial duels won 3/3 ground duels won 3 clearances1 key pass Phenomenal debut. ⭐ https://t.co/DJjOhzkNSa

Chelsea's centre-back options are some of the best in the Premier League, but the Blues might need a young defender soon.

Thiago Silva is one of the Blues' best defenders. However, the Brazilian is 38 and well into the twilight of his career. Silva's expires at the end of the season, and it's unclear whether Chelsea will offer him another extension.

Badiashile looks like the perfect replacement for Silva. The Frenchman, 21, already has experience of playing in a top European league and the UEFA Champions League.

However, the Blues are not the only Premier League team interested in Badiashile. Manchester United and Newcastle United were linked with the French defender in the summer.

What's next for Chelsea in Premier League?

The Blues have not been in action in the Premier League for nearly a month now. Their next league assignment is against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (October 1).

This will be Graham Potter's first Premier League game in charge of his new club. Potter made his dugout debut for the Blues in the UEFA Champions League in the 1-1 draw against Red Bull Salzburg.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Back in PL action this weekend! Back in PL action this weekend! 👊 https://t.co/q64fp46T63

The Blues are seventh in the Premier League, picking up ten points from six games.

