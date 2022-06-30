Chelsea star 'regularly in talks' with PSG attacker Neymar to convince him to seal Blues transfer - Reports

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has reportedly had discussions with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar regarding a move to Stamford Bridge.

Neymar joined PSG in this summer of 2017 from Barcelona for a world-record €222 million. He has scored 100 goals and provided 60 assists in 144 appearances for the Parisians, winning four league titles among other domestic honours. However, Neymar has largely failed to replicate his Barcelona heroics at the Parc des Princes.

Moreover, his poor injury record and off-field antics have left fans and pundits frustrated. Neymar was heavily jeered by PSG fans after the club's UEFA Champions League elimination against eventual winners Real Madrid last season in the Round of 16.

According to Le Parisien, Neymar's fractured relationship with the French giants could lead to his departure this summer. Chelsea have emerged as a potential destination for the Brazilian. Silva has been having talks with the 30-year-old to convince him to join the west London club.

The Blues are expected to make attacking reinforcements this summer. A lack of goals and creativity from their frontline led to their underwhelming campaign last season. Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored just 15 league goals between them.

Chelsea could make a move for Neymar if they receive the greenlight from their new owner Todd Boehly and manager Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel and Neymar spent two and a half seasons at PSG, winning two league titles and reaching the Champions League final.

Will Chelsea sign Neymar?

Neymar has failed to make 25 Ligue 1 appearances in a season during his five seasons at PSG.

He has been ravaged by injuries during his time in the French capital and could struggle to cope with the speed and physicality of the Premier League. Neymar has also entered his 30s and is unlikely to be a long-term solution for Chelsea's attacking woes.

Moreover, the forward is one of the highest paid players in the world, earning £850,000 per week, as per talkSPORT, which could dissuade the Blues from signing him.

